Forum: Sports a powerful tool to help people to live better

Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath’s commentary on the benefits of sports made many valid points (Exercise, for kids or adults, is an act of discovery, Jan 10).

Regardless of age, social status or whether one is able-bodied, sports is a powerful enabler that positively impacts lives.

For instance, martial arts training has been shown to have a positive influence on self-perceptions of competence in those with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and can help at-risk young people improve cognitive and psychological functions.

Sports imparts values that apply to everyday life, empowering us to live better.

Besides the benefits to mind and body, sports also instils desirable traits such as discipline, and helps reframe failure and victory as learning opportunities for one to recalibrate and improve.

Sports can also be a powerful tool in helping Singapore to become an inclusive society where people with disabilities are integral and contributing members of society.

The Disability Sports Masterplan will support people with disabilities to live better through sports.

Woon Wee Min