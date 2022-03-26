The Week In Opinion

China and choosing sides in the Ukraine war; Russia's energy weapon

US President Joe Biden at the virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington on March 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
China continues to urge negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, while adopting an ambiguous strategy towards both sides - providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but emphasising that "it takes the one who started the issue to resolve it", implying that the US and Nato are "those who caused the Ukraine crisis".

Following the video call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last Friday, the US continues to pressure China to choose sides in the next few days or weeks, says Lianhe Zaobao correspondent Yu Zeyuan in this commentary. At the same time, there is an intense debate within China about the Russia-Ukraine war.

