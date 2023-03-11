Big powers choose convenient principles, small countries pay the price: Shanmugam

Singapore has taken a firm and consistent stand that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a clear, gross violation of international law. This was made clear in our support for resolutions at the United Nations condemning the invasion, and the sanctions that we imposed against Russia.

Nine years ago, when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, I was the foreign minister. I stated the same position: It was an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country. Russian troops should not be in Ukraine in breach of international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

This is clear – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on any pretext, is inexcusable.

At the same time, one year on, it is useful to take a step back, to look at the broader history – to see what responsibility others, beyond Russia, might have – where the situation is less clear.

The Western view

The dominant view, put out in Western media, is that this war arose largely because of President Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions.

In this view, Mr Putin is nostalgic about the USSR. He called the break-up of the USSR in 1991 the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the (20th) century”, and that it was the demise of “historical Russia”. He wants to restore Russia to its former glory, and bring back former Soviet states under Russian authority.

Ukraine, in particular, was an especially painful loss, because Russia and Ukraine share a long and common history.

Although both had evolved into different countries, Mr Putin believes that Ukraine has to be in Russia’s sphere of influence. Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, he said: “Modern Ukraine was entirely created by… Communist Russia”, and that “Ukraine never actually had stable traditions of real statehood”. As such, its separation from Russia was a “historic, strategic mistake”.

In other words, Ukraine’s sovereignty is an artificial construct – so that sovereignty does not have to be respected.

Summarising this view, The New York Times, in an article published on Feb 27, said: Mr Putin is “intent on securing a place in the pantheon of historic, expansionist Russian leaders”, by styling himself as a “modern-day Peter the Great, gathering up lost Russian lands”.

In this view, it is Russia who is the sole, irresponsible, actor. Mr Putin’s own ambitions have led to all this suffering.

Much of this is accurate. But it does not convey the whole picture. It too conveniently absolves the West of any responsibility, for the way the events have unfolded.

Another view

There is another view. Some analysts, like Professor Anatol Lieven, have pointed out that Mr Putin was not always opposed to cooperation with the West.

Russia had once made overtures for cooperation and peaceful co-existence.

For instance, Mr Putin wrote on Feb 27, 2012, that Russia is an “inalienable and organic part of Greater Europe and European civilisation”. He expressed his hope for a “harmonious community of economies from Lisbon to Vladivostok”.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, with Mr Putin’s approval as prime minister at the time, also tried to propose a European security treaty in 2010. This would have institutionalised consultation between Russia and Western countries on equal terms.

Was Russia just bluffing, when it said it was keen on integrating with Europe and the West?

There are credible scholars who believe that Russia was serious.

However, especially in the 1990s and 2000s, Russia was treated as a “has-been”. It was not seriously consulted on major issues, and it was not treated with a great deal of respect.

The neoconservatives in the United States saw America as the hyperpower, in a unipolar world. As such, Russia’s security concerns do not appear to have been taken seriously.

Russia had repeatedly said that there should be no eastward Nato expansion, as it was a threat to Russia’s security. But Nato expansion happened anyway.

As a result, in this view, Russia felt increasingly encircled.