Behind record-breaking space exploration to life-saving medical breakthroughs lie decades of curiosity, ingenuity and perseverance by scientists, and governments willing to fund them.

A new perspective: Earth seen as a crescent to the Moon, an image taken by NASA astronauts on the Artemis II mission.

Three words uttered from Mission Control to astronaut Reid Wiseman commander of Artemis II, perfectly capture the groundswell of emotion many of us have experienced over the past week as a team of astronauts flew beyond the previous reaches of human space travel: “Amaze. Amaze. Amaze.”

That line, borrowed from Rocky, hero of science fiction blockbuster movie Project Hail Mary, came as Commander Wiseman took in, for the first time, the full, majestic scale of the moon. Our nearest neighbour and nightly companion loomed large before them, appearing several times bigger than home, which was a mere crescent off in the distance.

Less than an hour earlier on April 6, at roughly 1.56pm Eastern Time, Commander Wiseman and his three fellow crew members had broken the previous record for human space travel. They will not touch down on the moon – this is more of a dress rehearsal for future landings. Yet just boomeranging around it is a monumental feat.

Remarkably, we mere mortals get to watch it all unfold in real time. We can tune into the NASA feed and hear the astronauts’ first impressions of a meteor hitting the surface of the moon, see the photos they share on Instagram – from space! – and take in their near-giddy descriptions of a solar eclipse from the far side of the moon.

“No matter how long we look at this, our brains are not processing this image in front of us,” Commander Wiseman said of their view. “It is absolutely spectacular, surreal, there’s no adjectives. We’re going to need to invent some new ones.”

That was one of several moments over the last several days when I have been overcome by the profundity of the mission. It welled up inside me as I watched the astronauts get buckled into their seats in the 8.5 cubic metre capsule that is their home for the 10-day trip.

It overflowed as the countdown to lift-off began – and again when enough time had passed to feel comfortable that everything was unfolding as planned (minus a bathroom snafu). And it resurged several days in as the astronauts circled the moon and spent hours describing things no human has ever witnessed.

Isn’t science spectacular?

Artemis II is a desperately needed reminder of the magic that can happen when humans come together to realise a lofty goal.

The examples of what scientists have accomplished in just the past quarter-century astound. They have planted rovers on Mars and detected the subatomic particle long considered fundamental to understanding the universe; leapt from completing the first map of our genome to discovering tools that can fix minute errors in it; invented vaccines responsible for eliminating cervical cancer in parts of the world and ending a global pandemic.

And now, of course, we have sent four humans on a 4 02,336 km trip to the far side of the moon.

All those successes have something in common: They are the product of decades of curiosity, ingenuity and perseverance by teams of researchers, made possible by a government that believes in taking big scientific swings.

Yet, the ability to do this kind of work has never felt so tenuous – in the US, at least.

Artemis II is making its journey at a time when science feels under siege. In 202 5, the Trump administration made painful cuts across scientific agencies, including NASA. Researchers have been demoralised by doubt over the value of their work – much of that coming from government leaders.

That perplexing desire to hobble the US scientific enterprise has not abated. Just two days after Artemis set off towards the moon, President Donald Trump released his proposed budget for 202 7, a wish list that once again included big cuts to science. Some, such as the National Science Foundation, would see their budget cut by half or more. For its part, NASA could be looking at a US$5.6 billion (S$7.13 billion) drop in funding in 2 02 7.

Congress keeps pushing back against those cuts, yet the Trump administration keeps finding ways to slow down the flow of money appropriated for science. It is a perplexing tug-of-war that will only slow down scientific progress – and could mean the US is not at the centre of the next awe-inspiring event.

After Mission Control officially informed the Artemis crew of their record-breaking feat, Commander Wiseman noted that their achievement was built on the backs of generations of scientists and explorers. He ended with a crucial message: “We most importantly choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next to make sure this record is not long-lived.”

Indeed, scientists – and aspiring scientists – must keep pushing the boundaries, whether that is by expanding our knowledge of the universe or finding a cure for a now incurable disease. And Americans must insist that the government keep nurturing that spirit of ingenuity and innovation. Bloomberg