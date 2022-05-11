Anti-West sentiments - the challenge for South-east Asia

Lee Sue-Ann
A painting titled “Nato. A Chronicle of Cruelty” on show at the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia in Moscow last week. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More than a few commentators have puzzled over the strong resonance of pro-Russia, pro-Putin narratives in South-east Asia, despite the still unfolding horrors of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Some common threads in the analyses on netizen responses to the war in Ukraine in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are the intense criticism of “Western” hypocrisy, the highlighting of double standards and likening of past US military actions in Iraq and elsewhere to Russia’s moves.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top