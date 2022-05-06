What's the story with pro-Russian Malaysians online?

To many pro-Russia sympathisers across the political spectrum in Malaysia, Russia is perceived as the potent alternative "superpower" that can compete with Western neo-colonialism and influence on equal grounds, even as Moscow is engaged in direct acts of imperialism. They subscribe to the belief that global politics can only be interpreted through a binary framework that pits corrupt and evil Western imperialists against honourable and wrongfully accused benevolent Eastern superpowers.

Malaysia is not short on information access - according to one study, around 89.6 per cent of Malaysians are likely to be online by 2025.