ST Full-time Report: World Cup fever grips Singapore

Dear ST reader,

Singaporeans are in the grip of football fever as supporters cheer on their favourite teams. For a taste of the atmosphere on the ground, read how Deepanraj Ganesan, our man in North America, experienced shortness of breath simply by taking a walk around the Estadio Azteca. At 2,200m above sea level, the venue in Mexico City is one of the host stadiums.

Over in Texas, Japanese fans matched their Dutch counterparts in noise and vigour as the respective teams played out a 2-2 draw. While the Samurai Blue showed grit in snatching a late point, the match showed they still have room for improvement to clinch a historic quarter-final berth. For more of your World Cup fix, like trying to score the best goals yourself, visit our microsite.

In other sports, Singapore’s young squash players created waves at the South-east Asian junior championships in Manila. They claimed a record six titles, including a girls’ Under-13 gold from Asian junior age-group champion Kareena Sashikumar.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.