ST Full-time Report: World Cup fever grips Singapore

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Jun 08, 2026, 03:47 PM

Dear ST reader,

Singaporeans are in the grip of football fever as supporters cheer on their favourite teams. For a taste of the atmosphere on the ground, read how Deepanraj Ganesan, our man in North America, experienced shortness of breath simply by taking a walk around the Estadio Azteca. At 2,200m above sea level, the venue in Mexico City is one of the host stadiums.

Over in Texas, Japanese fans matched their Dutch counterparts in noise and vigour as the respective teams played out a 2-2 draw. While the Samurai Blue showed grit in snatching a late point, the match showed they still have room for improvement to clinch a historic quarter-final berth. For more of your World Cup fix, like trying to score the best goals yourself, visit our microsite.

In other sports, Singapore’s young squash players created waves at the South-east Asian junior championships in Manila. They claimed a record six titles, including a girls’ Under-13 gold from Asian junior age-group champion Kareena Sashikumar. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Mexico’s altitude a ‘very potent setting’ for World Cup teams

Players at two of the country’s host cities must adapt to the challenge of thin air.

READ MORE HERE

In Texas everything is big, like the hopes on Japan’s football team

The Samurai Blue have high hopes, but they need to rise to the occasion.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup 2026: 5 players from Asean leagues to look out for

They hail from teams in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

READ MORE HERE

6 teenage sensations to watch at the World Cup

There are only around 20 teenagers among the 1,248 footballers at the event.

READ MORE HERE

Who is your football twin? A closer look at the physical makeup of a World Cup squad

Explore how players in World Cup 2026 compare by height, age and other defining attributes.

READ MORE HERE

Two fans are being paid over $64k to watch every World Cup game

They are expected to create interactive content and engage with fans.

READ MORE HERE

From Kaki Bukit to North America: S’pore firm plays key World Cup role

MatSing antennae are deployed in and around 15 out of 16 stadiums.

READ MORE HERE

Confessions of a ‘polygamous’ football fan: France, Germany, Spain, I support them all

Most fans stay devoted to one team for life, but the writer Ho Ai Li has three.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore squash posts best performance at South-east Asian C’ships

The six-gold haul beats the previous best of four titles in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore runner Shaun Goh sets road mile national record

His effort eclipsed the previous mark set by Amir Rusyaidi Osman in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

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