In Texas everything is big, like the hopes on Japan’s football team

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Ayase Ueda of Japan controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Everything is bigger in Texas.

Chicken wings are jumbo-sized and loaded, steaks and briskets huge, and massive are its billboards and convenience stores.

So big is everything in Texas that a Fox News interview clip of a Japanese fan saying “Texas is good, everything is big” has made the rounds on social media, ahead of their team’s clash with the Netherlands at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on June 14.

A larger-than-life culture runs in this state, which also boasts professional sports franchises across all five major American sports in the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

Outsized expectations are also what Japan – giants of Asian football – arrived with in Arlington for the FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blue are on a mission to lift the World Cup by 2050, but much of the build-up to the 2026 tournament has been dominated by talk of a breakthrough arriving far sooner on North American soil.

And for 88 minutes on June 14, it appeared to weigh on the team, despite the relentless cheer of “Nippon, Ganbare!” (go, Japan) from a sea of blue under the stadium’s gigantic roof cover.

In front of 69,285 fans – a healthy mix of blue and Dutch orange army – in an air-conditioned stadium, it took a heavily deflected 89th minute goal from Daichi Kamada to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Dutch.

After a dull and cagey first-half, the contest sprung into life in the second-half for what was arguably the match of the tournament so far.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk struck six minutes after the break to give the Netherlands the lead. Keito Nakamura then equalised six minutes later for Japan.

But Crysencio Summerville put the Dutch back in front with a sweet left-footed strike in the 64th minute that went in off the post and it appeared to be a just result, especially as Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was forced into a couple of good saves to keep their hopes alive.

But a series of questionable substitutions from coach Ronald Koeman, combined with the relentless roar of thousands of Japan supporters behind the goal, injected fresh momentum into the contest in its closing stages.

The Japanese players seized on that momentum, ensuring they would not begin their campaign on a losing note.

Netherlands' supporters were in full voice during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 14, 2026. AFP

Respect on the pitch was also shared in the stands, as both sets of fans shared embraces and wefies while cheering on their teams.

Loud and proud, the Orange army, led by the famous double-decker orange bus, marched toward the stadium about two hours before kick-off at 1pm, turning the surrounding area into a river of Orange.

Not to be outdone, Japan’s supporters generated an atmosphere of their own inside the venue. Dressed in blue and waving their flags and inflated blue plastic bags – which proved handy for cleaning up later in the stands – they matched their Dutch counterparts in both volume and enthusiasm.

Japan supporters cheer during the Group F football match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 14, 2026. AFP

Tetsuya Nishikawa, 52, who was part of the Japanese ultra fans in the stands, told The Straits Times that while his side were not at their best, he enjoyed the encounter.

“It was unbelievable, an incredible game,” said Nishikawa.

“Everybody thought that it was over at 2-1, but we never gave up. That is the Samurai spirit. I hope we make the quarter-finals. Everyone seems so united as a team. If they continue to do that, they could even till the final. I believe in that.”

Another fan Lida Tatsuhiko, 28, rued the disappointing start to the game but hailed the comeback.

He said: “I think the fans were important because we kept cheering and the players seemed to respond to that. I am happy we started with a draw and not a loss. The team will get better from here.”

It remains to be seen if fighting talk from Japan will reap rewards in the United States, as ahead of the tournament head coach Hajime Moriyasu announced confidently that the team’s objective is to be crowned world champions.

This ambition was seeded in 2005, when the Japan Football Association announced a long-term vision, with the ultimate goal of winning the World Cup by 2050.

But in the city of Arlington where sporting heritage runs deep, instead of showcasing the winning qualities that have fuelled growing belief back home, world No. 18 Japan flattered to deceive against the eighth-ranked Dutch side for most parts.

A lack of creativity in the absence of the injured Kaoru Mitoma, and vulnerability in set-pieces against the tall, imposing Netherlands team, exposed their shortcomings.

If Japan are to justify their status as World Cup contenders and advance to the quarter-finals for the first time, they will need to improve, especially with more organised and talented opponents likely to await them further in the competition.

Though the Japan who defeated both Germany and Spain to top the group at the 2022 World Cup also showed that they have the strength of character when needed.

And despite not performing at their best, they still earned a point against one of Europe’s traditional heavyweights, even if this Dutch side falls well short of the standards set by their predecessors.

In a super-sized Texas, bigger challenges lie ahead for the Samurai Blue, and they will need to rise to the occasion.