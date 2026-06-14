Singapore squash posts best performance at South-east Asian Junior Individual C’ships with six golds

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(From left) Jackrish Sashikumar, Jacintha Han, Kareena Sashikumar, Rehaan Singh, Kaelen Low and Naisha Singh were Singapore's six gold medallists at squash's South-east Asian Junior Individual Championships.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s young squash players recorded their best finish at the South-east Asian Junior Individual Championships, after wrapping up the 2026 edition with six gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

The Republic’s haul at the June 10-14 competition, which was held at the National Squash Centre in Manila, the Philippines, surpassed their previous best of four golds, two silvers and six bronzes achieved in 2025.

Budding talent Kareena Sashikumar continued her fine form as she retained her girls’ Under-13 crown with an 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 victory over the hosts’ Lyra Kate Trasmil.

Less than a month ago, the 12-year-old became the first Singaporean squash player to win an Asian junior individual age-group title at the Asian Junior Individual Championships.

She then captured the girls’ U-13 trophy at the Dymon Asia Lion City Junior Open earlier in June, before her latest triumph in the Philippines.

The Farrer Park Primary School pupil said: “It was a tough tournament with strong competition, and I’m thankful to my coaches, family, teammates and everyone who has supported me.

“I stayed focused on my training, listened to my coaches and took each match one at a time. My goal was to keep improving and give my best in every match.”

In the boys’ U-13 category, fellow Singaporean Kaelen Low emerged victorious after beating Malaysia’s Mior El-Fayedh 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the final.

Despite experiencing stomach cramps and vomiting during the final, he powered through to capture his maiden title at the event.

Kaelen, 12, said: “I told myself to stay focused on the match rather than the pain and to fight until the very end.”

He added: “I am thankful to Singapore Sports School for giving me the flexibility to train, which I believe has contributed significantly to my progress over the past few months.

“I would also like to thank my family and coaches for their unwavering support throughout the years.”

The Republic also swept the U-15 titles, with Kareena’s brother Jackrish and Jacintha Han beating their Malaysian opponents in their respective finals.

Jackrish overpowered Wayne Wilson 11-9, 11-8, 11-3 to secure the boys’ trophy, while the girls’ title went to Jacintha, who beat Tungku Nurina Dayana 11-5, 11-9, 11-9.

Another pair of Singaporean siblings prevailed in the U-17 category, with twins Naisha and Rehaan Singh winning the girls’ and boys’ crowns respectively.

Naisha was made to work hard for her win against Malaysia’s Emelda Camalia, whom she eventually beat 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9.

In an all-Singaporean boys’ U-17 final between Rehaan and Ong Zhe Hon, it was the former who prevailed 11-5, 11-2, 11-4.

Rehaan said: “All the hard work, sacrifices and training sessions have finally paid off.

“Representing Singapore and winning a medal for my country is a source of great pride.”

Mason Han claimed Singapore’s other silver at the competition in the boys’ U-11 category, while their bronzes were courtesy of Chua Yi Cheng (boys’ U-13), Timothy Kok and Xie Ze Jun (boys’ U-15), Ethan Kuan (boys’ U-19), Rachel Markose (girls’ U-15) and Jayna Lim (girls’ U-17).

National coach Lukasz Kondratowicz was proud of the team’s progress, noting that the competition provided important exposure and lessons for the athletes.

He said: “ Overall, I think the team performed very well. Winning six titles is an improvement on last year and I am pleased with what the players achieved.”

Adding that every player will return home with valuable lessons from this tournament, he noted: “That is the most important thing as they continue their development into mature and complete athletes.”