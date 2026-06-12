‘Dream job’: Two football fans are being paid over $64,000 each to watch every World Cup game

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Digital content creators Austin Franklin (left) and Kevin Akoto beat out thousands of applicants for the role of “Chief World Cup Watcher”.

Two lucky football fans in the United States might have just scored the best gig this World Cup season.

Digital content creators Austin Franklin and Kevin Akoto have been selected for the coveted task of watching all 104 matches of the June 11-July 19 tournament – and getting paid US$50,000 (S$64,400) each to do it.

The Americans beat out thousands of applicants for the job of “Chief World Cup Watcher”, a role created by media outlet Fox Sports and its streaming service Fox One as part of a partnership with job search site Indeed to boost digital engagement around the tournament.

The US-wide hunt for applicants began on May 5, with fans asked to submit a short clip detailing why they should be selected for the role. They were also required to indicate their experience with content creation and reporting via Indeed’s job search site.

Applications closed on May 17, with the winners announced on June 8.

The organisers had intended to select just one winner, but ended up picking two “following an overwhelming response from fans nationwide”, said Fox’s direct-to-consumer chief marketing officer Brian Borkowski.

As Chief World Cup Watchers, Akoto and Franklin are required to watch every World Cup match live from a custom-built viewing cube in New York City’s Times Square over 39 days.

A record 48 teams are competing in the World Cup tournament across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Akoto and Franklin are also expected to create interactive content to be posted on Fox’s social media platforms, share their reactions to the games and engage with fans throughout the tournament.

Akoto said he was in a state of disbelief over being selected for the dream role.

“To call this a dream job almost feels like an understatement. Getting a front-row seat to all the matches from what might be the ultimate World Cup watch party is unbelievable,” he said.

His new colleague, Franklin, was equally chuffed.

“It still feels pretty surreal. Being able to watch every World Cup match and share those moments with fans everywhere from Times Square is a dream,” he said.

The pair’s live viewing duties kicked off on June 11 with both watching World Cup co-host Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game, and drawing their own live audience in the heart of Times Square.

Footage on their social media accounts showed curious onlookers and football fans – some seated comfortably on garden chairs – peering into their glass-walled office, with the two embarking on challenges around the popular tourist site.

Some people took to social media to express their envy over the duo’s job.

Taking to social media platform X, user @esrmuaythai said: “$50k each for 5½ weeks work that doesn’t involve (sic) any risk??? I’d do it in a heartbeat personally.”

Another X user @Bics_Movies quipped: “Getting paid 50k to sit in a box and watch football all day while I’m out here staring at spreadsheets for free is a different level of pain.”

Fox’s Borkowski said: “This role is all about the fans – and bringing them closer to the action wherever they are. From the cube to social feeds across the country, Austin and Kevin will help connect millions of people through every unforgettable moment of this historic tournament.”