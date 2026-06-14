S’pore runner Shaun Goh sets road mile national record in the Netherlands

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Singaporean middle distance runner Shaun Goh (fourth from left) now owns the mile, 5km and 10km road national records.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s middle distance runner Shaun Goh added another national mark to his name after setting the mile road record with a 4min 18.6sec timing at the Big Mile Series in Utrecht, the Netherlands on June 13.

Goh’s effort at Nedereindse Berg park eclipsed the previous national mark of 4:19.55 set by Amir Rusyaidi Osman in 2025 and secured him a spot on the podium, as he finished third behind Frenchman Franck Dirat (4:13.3) and Dutchman Gerrit Jan Tijhuis (4:18.0).

“It feels really good to get this record, especially by such a narrow margin,” said Goh, who also holds the 5km and 10km road national records.

“Considering it was my first attempt at a road mile, I definitely feel I can shave off a few more seconds, but overall I’m satisfied with my race execution.”

The 29-year-old’s latest breakthrough comes several months after he became a full-time athlete.

Goh, who worked as an information security analyst prior to pursuing sport full time, signed a two-year contract with Betterment Sports in February, making him the first athlete under the sports management company’s Professional Athlete Scheme.

As part of the scheme, Goh is paid a monthly salary, with full employment benefits such as health insurance and performance bonuses.

Betterment Sports, which also manages his image rights, has also brought on a sponsor – financial institution Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) – which will provide Goh with additional funding and support.

Shaun Goh’s 4min 18.6sec effort at the Big Mile Series saw him place third at the meet and set a mile road national record. PHOTO: THE BIG SERIES

Prior to the race in the Netherlands, Goh’s decision to turn professional had already translated into faster times in the last few months.

In May, he clocked 14min 45.29sec in the 5,000m at the Puma Nitro Lange Laufnacht meet in Germany, lowering his previous best by 10 seconds.

His personal best is also just over a second shy of Soh Rui Yong’s national record of 14:44.21, which was set in 2021.

For now, Goh is glad to hold the Singapore road records from the mile through to the 10km.

He earned his first national record in 2024, claiming the 10km road mark when he ran 31:00 at the Run Prix in Albert Park, Melbourne.

Goh got his second national mark in Australia again less than a year later, delivering a men’s 5km road race national record at the Gold Coast Marathon.

In 2025, he also set a new 10,000m national record, which has since been reclaimed by previous holder Soh.

He said: “This one means quite a lot to me... The road mile isn’t a distance that’s commonly raced by Singaporeans, so I suspect this record won’t stand for too long as more athletes start attempting it.

“If anything, I’d be happy to see that happen, as that means the standard of Singapore running is rising.”