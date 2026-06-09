Mexico City’s altitude a ‘very potent setting’ for World Cup teams

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An aerial view of Mexico City's Aztec Stadium, which will host the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa and two additional group-stage matches.

MEXICO CITY - His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy.

A line from American rapper Eminem’s Lose Yourself perfectly captures the struggles of visiting football teams when they take to the pitch in Mexico during the FIFA World Cup.

Several matches will be played at two high-altitude venues in Mexico, where the thinner air can leave players struggling for breath and fatigued.

At about 2,200 metres above sea level, the iconic 83,000-capacity Estadio Azteca will host the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11 (June 12, Singapore time), as well as two additional group-stage matches. The Guadalajara Stadium is the venue for four group-stage matches and is located about 1,500 metres above sea level.

Opened in 1966, the Estadio Azteca will become the first venue to stage matches at three World Cups (1970, 1986 and 2026).

To provide context on why the stadium is so feared by visiting teams – its elevation of about 2,200m is higher than the combined heights of the Burj Khalifa (828m), Empire State Building (443m) and Marina Bay Sands (about 200m).

For players unaccustomed to this elevation, the challenge may be as much physiological as tactical.

For ordinary folks like this reporter, the impact is felt too. Within a few hours of arrival in the city on June 8, a 20-minute walk around the Azteca concourse resulted in a shortness of breath and a headache, putting into perspective just how difficult sprinting at top speed in such conditions can get.

What happens to footballers at high altitude

Scott Xu, a consultant with the sport and exercise medicine department at Changi General Hospital, noted that there is a lower concentration of oxygen in the air at high altitude.

He said: “When footballers compete under these conditions, there will be less oxygen circulating their system, reducing endurance during periods of exertion.”

He Qixiang, head of performance for the Lion City Sailors – who holds a PhD in sports performance analytics – explained that from a physical perspective, footballers must exert a large number of repeated high-intensity actions such as sprints, accelerating and jumping, “often times with a short recovery window between these actions”.

He said: “When playing at high altitude, the amount of oxygen that is available to the players is significantly reduced, which impairs oxygen delivery to the muscles. As a result, players that are not acclimatised would experience reduced ability to recover between high intensity efforts.

“To compensate for the reduced oxygen in the air, the cardiovascular system would have to work harder which would result in players depleting their energy reserves much faster.”

‘Very potent setting’

Led by veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, El Tri will be looking to leverage on their home advantage.

Mexican football commissioner Mikel Arriola told The Associated Press: “We have a massive advantage as the host country because we’re playing at the Estadio Azteca with our fans and the altitude.

“It is a very potent setting.”

It is no coincidence that El Tri’s deepest World Cup runs occurred on home soil. The last time Mexico hosted the tournament in 1986, the team advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to West Germany in a penalty shootout. That match was played in Monterrey, where altitude is not a factor.

Former US defender Alexi Lalas told the Major League Soccer website in 2017 that some players cope better than others and detailed how midfielder Cobi Jones struggled at Azteca during the 1993 Gold Cup final.

Mexico thrashed the Americans 4-0 that day.

“I’ll never forget the image of Cobi Jones when we came in at half-time. And Cobi was a guy who had some breathing problems,” Lalas said.

“He had an inhaler with him so he was always on that regardless of where we were playing, and I’ll never forget sitting down next to him and seeing him summon from the depths of hell in his bowels, or wherever in his stomach, this disgusting globule of phlegm and he just hawked this thing up which was just disgusting black. It was as if he had been in a coal mine for 40 years.”

With the punishing conditions, substitutes could play an especially important role in these matches, while the physical and mental exhaustion of players late in games may also increase the likelihood of goals being scored in the closing stages.

Preparing for high altitude

Different teams use different methods to prepare for the gruelling effects of high altitude.

In Singapore for example, athletes preparing for matches or competition at high altitudes can use the High Performance Sport Institute’s (HPSI) altitude house which simulates the environment using compressors. Set up in 2015, the facility at the Kallang has four rooms, and can house up to 16 people at one time.

It can mimic the 2,500m elevation atmosphere when set to oxygen levels of 15.4 per cent, compared to the 20.9 per cent in the regular sea-level air. An environmental chamber next to the altitude house allows athletes to train at altitudes of up to 5,000m.

HPSI sport physiologist Darren Lim said: “The athletes sleep in this low oxygen environment for three to four weeks with hopes to adapt to it to increase red blood cells, so when they come to an environment where oxygen levels are low, their bodies are better equipped to deal with it.”

Sailors’ He noted that if time permits, the most effective approach is to arrive at a high-altitude location one to three weeks in advance to allow the body to adapt more fully.

South Korea, who will play their first two group stage matches in Guadalajara, did a pre tournament training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, which has conditions similar to Guadalajara.

South Africa selected Pachuca – a city that sits even higher than the capital at more than 2,500m – as their base camp. Colombia, who plays their first Group K game against Uzbekistan on June 17 in Mexico City, prepared for the World Cup in its high-altitude capital, Bogota, at 2,600m above sea level.

“The biggest factor in adapting to altitude is time,” said Dr Song Joon-seop, the national team’s chief physician told South Korean national daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo.

“It usually takes about two to four weeks for players to adjust, and the challenge is maintaining peak fitness and performance throughout that process.”

Travel between high altitude and lower-lying venues over a short period of time also poses a unique challenge, said Xu.

For example, after the opener against Mexico, South Africa will face Czech Republic a week later in Atlanta’s Mecedes-Benz Stadium which sits at a moderate elevation of just 307m.

“The body may not be able to acclimatise within this short time frame, which may predispose the individual to experiencing symptoms such as headache, gastrointestinal irritation, dizziness, fatigue, and sleep disturbance,” said Xu.

Lim added that other factors such as nutrition, particularly iron intake, will also be crucial for players while adding that as travel impacts recovery, other tools such as compression garments will also be needed.

This World Cup will test the fitness and logistical capabilities of teams, he added, emphasising the role of support staff in determining outcomes.

Lim said: “It’s a game of logistics, at the same time, we can’t discount the amount of effort the athletes and coaches need to put in. It’s a village fighting a village.”