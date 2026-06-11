From Kaki Bukit to North America: Singapore firm MatSing plays a key role at 2026 World Cup

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MatSing’s executive vice-president Michael Matytsine (front row, in white) with Singapore staff at the company’s base in Kaki Bukit during a Christmas event.

– For every social media post of goals, magic moments and celebratory wefies during the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans at 15 out of 16 host venues in Mexico, Canada and United States will have a Singapore company to thank for seamless connectivity.

From June 11 to July 19, MatSing’s large, ball-shaped lens antennas will help support the massive connectivity demands of tens of thousands of spectators at these locations, which include the SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, and BMO Field in Toronto.

MatSing’s systems are also deployed at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where the opening match of the World Cup will be played. The equipment has been mounted at elevation to deliver targeted 4G and 5G coverage to fans even in the upper sections.

MatSing's antennas seen at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is hosting eight World Cup 2026 matches, including one of the semi-final matches in July. PHOTO: MATSING

The heart of MatSing’s operations is in Kaki Bukit Industrial Estate, which is the manufacturing hub of the company, whose name also reflects its heritage – Mat stands for materials and Sing for Singapore.

The company was founded in Singapore in 2005 by Serguei Matitsine, who was previously an adjunct senior principal research scientist at the National University of Singapore with multiple PhDs in physics. He had spent years working at ST Engineering and ST Aerospace, where he was the chief engineer.

His sons Leo and Michael, who are now the company’s executive vice presidents, grew up in Singapore after relocating from Moscow in 1995 and studied in universities in the United States, before settling down there.

While the tournament will not feature Singapore’s national football team or officials – previous editions have seen involvement of local referees and support staff – the firm described this as a rare example of Singaporean innovation operating at the centre of one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Singapore-founded company MatSing's executive vice-presidents Leo (left) and Michael Matytsine. The company was founded by their father Serguei in 2005. PHOTO: MATSING

In an interview from one of the companies’ headquarters in Irvine, California – near the US’ World Cup base at the Great Park Sports Complex – Leo proudly told The Straits Times that MatSing’s home is very much still Singapore.

“Till this day, we actually have all of our manufacturing still done in Kaki Bukit,” said Leo, 39.

“From starting out in a small garage there, now we have obviously expanded and have six, seven facilities in Kaki Bukit, and about 200 (staff). And all of our manufacturing for all our products is still done in Singapore, including some of the design and Research and Development. The other headquarters is here in Irvine, California…we also have an office in Dallas, Texas, as well, and now we are opening an office in Germany as we expand in Europe. ”

In 2005, when Leo was pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering and Economics at the University of Southern California, his father invented a new material that would alter how data transmission occurs.

Leo explained that the patented, lightweight and low-loss dielectric metamaterial improves how signals are transmitted by using RF lenses to bend electromagnetic waves, instead of relying on traditional optics.

The technology has numerous applications – from satellites to telecommunications – and is designed to provide high-speed, high-capacity wireless and 5G coverage across large, dense environments.

It also outperforms the traditional dish antennas, said to the company.

A traditional dish antenna uses reflection to focus signals in a single direction, meaning it typically handles transmission or reception one direction at a time. In contrast, MatSing’s system works more like the human eye, using refraction to focus light or signals so they can receive or transmit multiple simultaneous signals from different directions.

A worker in MatSing's Kaki Bukit base working on a part of the antenna that is used in and around the US' 11 World Cup stadium venues. PHOTO: MATSING

The brothers returned to Singapore around 2013 after graduation and planned to help their family business by focusing on the telecommunication aspects of their lenses in a bid to debut the technology in the US market.

By leveraging connections in the telco industry, they managed to get a breakthrough meeting with US telecommunication giant, AT&T.

In 2014, AT&T gave MatSing a challenge – to provide coverage for the Coachella Music Festival held in the California desert that attracts almost 200,000 fans.

The issue of reception had been a constant problem for Coachella. MatSing was then able to prove that its technology could provide reliable coverage for concertgoers.

The impact of the lens technology did not go unnoticed by other carriers and since then, MatSing has provided the technology for several major events in the US, including the National Football League’s (NFL) Super Bowl and even the President’s inauguration.

And they have been able to get contracts at almost every major stadium in the country.

With football’s biggest spectacle being held in North America, their technology is in the spotlight.

“The hard truth is it takes time, a lot longer than you expect,” Leo said when asked for advice for other Singapore-based start-ups.

“But you have to believe in the product and find the right use case to prove it.”

While Leo and Michael are proud that their family business has scaled these heights, they want to be able to share this pride with their Singapore-based staff.

Leo said: “I want them to be so proud because that was our dream, to let people know that this (technology) is coming from Singapore. I think the time is right, and we’ve really reached a very good level here in the US, and I think it would be amazing to tell Singaporeans this story ...because I don’t think there are many companies that really do things like that, manufacturing in Singapore and not in China.

“I think it’s a very nice story to tell. We want more people to know that this is a Singapore company.”