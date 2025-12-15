ST Full-time Report: Men’s team retain SEA Games table tennis gold | Milestones for sprint queen Shanti and swimmers

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
From the court to the pool and every arena in between, the SEA Games have delivered intense battles and races, with sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s historic double-double a highlight for Team Singapore.
While the swimmers lost their dominance of several events, there were also feats. Quah Ting Wen became the biennial meet’s most bemedalled athlete, Gan Ching Hwee took another step towards a rare triple-triple and Letitia Sim claimed a hat-trick of breaststroke titles.
Finally, say “sawadee kup” to Thailand Kamthong, a Thai superfan who changed his name to his country’s. He has been a ubiquitous figure in the stands, cheering Thailand’s athletes.
S’pore retain SEA Games men’s table tennis team gold in fierce battle
Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold, claims historic SEA Games double-double
She joins Vietnam’s Vu Thi Huong as the only women from the region to achieve such a feat.
Amanda Lim dedicates 7th SEA Games gold to late dad in swansong Games
S’pore’s Letitia Sim is first to seal hat-trick of SEA Games breaststroke titles
She wins the 200m crown in a Games-record 2min 27.37sec to add to her 50m and 100m titles.
Quah Ting Wen wins 63rd medal to become SEA Games’ most bemedalled athlete
S’pore swimming’s golden girl Joscelin Yeo last held that accolade with 62 medals at the Games.
Gan Ching Hwee wins SEA Games women’s 400m freestyle, one step away from rare triple-triple
If she wins the 800m on Dec 15, she will complete a treble for three consecutive Games.
Tearful farewell as S’pore silat trio win silver in last SEA Games match together
Loh Kean Yew knocked out in SEA Games badminton men’s singles q-finals
Concentration issues dog Young Lions again in SEA Games campaign-ending loss
30 years as a superfan, Thailand Khamthong brings colour and smiles to major Games
S’pore’s Paul Lim, 71, becomes oldest player to win world c’ship darts match
Shannon Tan fell short, but for the brilliant golfer there’s always next time
She knows the “next time” can’t just be a threat. It has to be earned again, writes Rohit Brijnath.
The Big Question: Is Lewis Hamilton’s time at the top of Formula One over?
