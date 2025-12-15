ST Full-time Report: Men’s team retain SEA Games table tennis gold | Milestones for sprint queen Shanti and swimmers

From the court to the pool and every arena in between, the SEA Games have delivered intense battles and races, with sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s historic double-double a highlight for Team Singapore.

While the swimmers lost their dominance of several events, there were also feats. Quah Ting Wen became the biennial meet’s most bemedalled athlete, Gan Ching Hwee took another step towards a rare triple-triple and Letitia Sim claimed a hat-trick of breaststroke titles.

Finally, say “sawadee kup” to Thailand Kamthong, a Thai superfan who changed his name to his country’s. He has been a ubiquitous figure in the stands, cheering Thailand’s athletes.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

S’pore retain SEA Games men’s table tennis team gold in fierce battle

The women claim silver after losing to the hosts in the team final.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold, claims historic SEA Games double-double

She joins Vietnam’s Vu Thi Huong as the only women from the region to achieve such a feat. 

READ MORE HERE

Amanda Lim dedicates 7th SEA Games gold to late dad in swansong Games

Her father Lim Heng Cheh died of liver cancer in September.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s Letitia Sim is first to seal hat-trick of SEA Games breaststroke titles

She wins the 200m crown in a Games-record 2min 27.37sec to add to her 50m and 100m titles.

READ MORE HERE

Quah Ting Wen wins 63rd medal to become SEA Games’ most bemedalled athlete

S’pore swimming’s golden girl Joscelin Yeo last held that accolade with 62 medals at the Games.

READ MORE HERE

Gan Ching Hwee wins SEA Games women’s 400m freestyle, one step away from rare triple-triple

If she wins the 800m on Dec 15, she will complete a treble for three consecutive Games.

READ MORE HERE

Tearful farewell as S’pore silat trio win silver in last SEA Games match together

They sign off with the Republic’s first medal in the men’s team event since 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew knocked out in SEA Games badminton men’s singles q-finals

The shuttlers’ only medals from Thailand are joint-bronzes in the team events.

READ MORE HERE

Concentration issues dog Young Lions again in SEA Games campaign-ending loss

The 3-0 defeat by Thailand consigns S’pore to a sixth consecutive group-stage exit.

READ MORE HERE

30 years as a superfan, Thailand Khamthong brings colour and smiles to major Games

He changed his name to Thailand after his return from the 2005 SEA Games.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s Paul Lim, 71, becomes oldest player to win world c’ship darts match

The veteran earns tributes after stunning Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf.

READ MORE HERE

Shannon Tan fell short, but for the brilliant golfer there’s always next time

She knows the “next time” can’t just be a threat. It has to be earned again, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

The Big Question: Is Lewis Hamilton’s time at the top of Formula One over?

Is the Ferrari driver running out of time?

READ MORE HERE

