SEA Games 2025: Gan Ching Hwee wins women’s 400m freestyle, one step away from rare triple-triple

Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee (left) with Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang after the women’s 400m final on Dec 12.

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee continued her quest for a rare women’s freestyle triple-triple when she won the women’s 400m final in 4min 11.88sec at the Huamark Aquatic Center on the third day of the SEA Games swimming meet on Dec 12.

The 22-year-old touched the wall way ahead of her nearest rivals – Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (4:13.56) and Vietnam’s Vo Thi My Tien (4:17.39). Having also won the 200m gold on Dec 11, Gan will match a unique achievement if she retains her 800m title on Dec 15.

Malaysia’s Nurul Huda Abdullah was the only athlete who had won golds in the women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle across three consecutive SEA Games. She managed the feat from 1985 to 1989.

Singapore legend Junie Sng won all three events in 1977, 1981 and 1983 but finished second to Thailand’s Sirirat Changkasiri in the 200m final in 1979.

There was another gold from Singapore’s swimmers on Dec 12 with the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Chan Chun Ho, Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee retaining the Republic’s men’s 4x100m medley title in 3:38.47, finishing ahead of Thailand (3:40.28) and Vietnam (3:41.34).

In the women’s 100m freestyle, Singapore’s Quah Ting Wen won a bronze after clocking 55.60sec to finish behind the Philippines’ Kayla Sanchez (54.82) and Heather White (55.36).

Full report to follow.