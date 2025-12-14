Darts: Age is just a number for 71-year-old Singaporean record breaker Paul Lim

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Paul Lim could face former world champion Luke Humphries next, a player he beat at the tournament five years ago.

LONDON - A year after Luke Littler became the youngest winner of the PDC World Darts Championship, 71-year-old Paul Lim on Dec 13 became the oldest winner of a match in the tournament’s history.

Roared on by the usual raucous Alexandra Palace crowd, the Singapore veteran stunned Dutch-born Swede Jeffrey de Graaf.

The previous oldest player to win a round was Northern Ireland’s John MaGowan in 2008 when he was 67.

Lim could face former world champion Luke Humphries next, a player he beat at the tournament five years ago.

“So I hope on a given day it can happen again (if I play him) but I never give up. He is good but he can be beaten,” Lim, known as the Singapore Slinger, said after his 3-1 win.

Lim’s longevity has made him one of the most iconic names in darts and in 1990 he became the first player to hit a world championship nine-darter at the BDO tournament.

Littler, who won the title in January aged 17, began his quest on Dec 11 with a 3-0 win over Darius Labanauskas. REUTERS