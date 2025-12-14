SEA Games 2025: Tearful farewell as S’pore silat trio win silver in last match together

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s silat exponents embracing after their defeat in the men’s seni regu regu (artistic team) final on Dec 14.

BANGKOK - Stepping off the mat at the Impact Arena exhibition hall in Muang Thong Thani, Singapore’s silat exponents Affiz Zakri, Nazrul Kamal and Mustafar Isa shared a long embrace.

Affiz, 24, and Mustafar, 29, struggled to hold back the tears while 26-year-old Nazrul comforted them.

The trio had just lost the men’s seni regu (artistic team) final on Dec 14, as defending champions Indonesia – represented by Andika Dhanireksa, Asep Yuldan Sani and Rano Slamet Nugraha – prevailed 9.965-9.935 to retain their gold.

But it was not the loss – which still saw the Singaporeans win the first medal in the event since a gold at the 2019 edition – that hurt.

Emotions were high as Affiz’s journey in the sport and their time as a trio had come to an end.

Affiz had decided before the Games that he would retire to focus on his career with the Singapore Police Force after the event.

The trio have trained and competed together for more than three years, and with the final bout came their farewell.

Affiz, who was still emotional in the media mixed zone later, said: “Honestly, it’s a mix of emotions. During our semi-final, when I was performing, my journey throughout silat flashed through my eyes.

“I’m so glad that we are able to end it off on a positive note, going up against the champions and giving them a good fight, especially making it into the final as well.”

The seni regu event is a team performance involving three athletes who perform a synchronised routine of silat movements. They are scored according to accuracy of movements, speed and rhythm and the harmony of the performance.

Nazrul, who was part of the trio alongside Hamillatu Arash and Nujaid Hasif that won the gold medal in the 2019 Games, said the circumstances meant that this medal is as meaningful.

Nazrul said: “The 2019 was a very talented team, but this was the most hardworking team I’ve ever worked with. This silver medal, even though it’s not the colour that we want, it means the world.”

When asked about what he would miss the most about Affiz, Mustafar said: “Probably someone to pick on.

“Jokes aside, it’s the bond that we had. We went through lots of things together, the ups and downs, we’ve seen each other’s ugly sides, we argue with each other. But those are the core memories for us as a team.”

Affiz, Mustafar and Nazrul beat Laos 9.93 – 9.92 to advance to the semi-finals on Dec 14, where they overcame their opponents from the Philippines 9.94 -9.93 to qualify for the final.

(From left) Nazrul Kamal, Mustafar Isa, Affiz Zakri and Nurin Insyirah with their silver and bronze medals earned on Dec 14. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Affiz, who first picked up the sport in Primary 5 at Northland Primary School, added: “After weighing out the options, the option to stop now is because I feel that I’m not able to give my full effort or 100 per cent to the sport.

“I’m starting a new career as well at the age of 24, I want to fully focus on my job first. If I’m not able to give 100 per cent to this sport any more, it’s not fair to my teammates.”

Earlier in the day, Nurin Insyirah, 21, added to Singapore silat’s medal tally with a joint-bronze in the women’s seni tunggal.

At the 2023 edition in Cambodia, the Singapore silat team won two gold, three silver and five bronze medals.