SEA Games 2025: Singapore retain men’s table tennis team gold in fierce battle

– Double drama was what fans got as the men’s and women’s table tennis team finals got under way at the Central Westgate Mall on Dec 14, as the Singaporean men retained their title against Vietnam after a hard-fought battle, while the women had to settle for silver against hosts Thailand.

Despite being plagued by injuries, the Republic’s trio of Koen Pang, Izaac Quek and Josh Chua managed to fend off Vietnam to clinch a 3-2 victory.

Struggling with a shoulder injury, world No. 135 Koen Pang was first upset by 814th-ranked Nguyen Anh Tu 14-16, 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

Teammate Izaac Quek, who is ranked 139th, then breezed past Dinh Anh Hoang (No. 555) 11-5, 11-3, 11-8 in the second singles.

World No. 225 Chua was next up against an unranked Nguyen Duc Tuan. But after taking the first set, the Singaporean fell and twisted his left ankle halfway through the second and had to receive treatment before limping back on. He went on to lose 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8.

Quek then returned to the court to face Tu and dispatched his rival 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10 to take the marathon battle into a decider.

Back on court with a taped arm, Pang rallied to beat Hoang 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, collapsing on court in relief, and celebration, as he claimed the victory for his team.

Quek said: “We are just like, really relieved. There were difficulties on court... each person getting injured but I’m very, very happy that we pulled through together as a team.

“This time was very different from last time, because last time was quite smooth, but this time, there were much more difficulties. We’re happy that we just trusted each other and fought through the end.”

It was also a dramatic final for the Singapore women’s table tennis team on Dec 14, as they came close – twice – in their bid to dethrone defending champions Thailand in a 3-2 loss.

It has been eight years since Singapore last claimed a SEA Games gold in this event and they will continue to wait as the Thais, roared on by a raucous crowd decked in red and blue, came from behind to crush Singaporean hearts.

Singapore’s Ser Lin Qian was inconsolable after losing her match 3-2 to 98th-ranked Suthasini Sawettabut and the world No. 125 player was still crying in the mixed zone when speaking with reporters.

Struggling to hold back her tears, the 19-year-old said: “At that moment, I sort of blamed myself, but I knew my teammates wouldn’t blame me…

“But I really wanted to win this gold, because at the last edition, my seniors weren’t able to do it… I just hope I will do better in future.

“Before the last match I felt a lot of pressure, but I think I did really well. Suthasini is a very, very strong opponent, and to be able to play against her like this is already a very good achievement.”

Ser Lin Qian after losing to Orawan Paranang. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Suthasini, 31, credited the crowd for “giving her power”. She told The Straits Times: “It was not easy because the Singapore team was very strong. I had to focus on myself, control my game and take each point as it came.

“Today many people came to watch and cheer on the Thai team and this was important because they gave me more power.”

The Singapore team, with an average age of 20, comprised veteran Zeng Jian (28), Ser and debutantes Tan Zhao Yun (20), Chloe Lai (18) and Loy Ming Ying (15).

In the first singles, Ser lost in straight sets 12-14, 7-11, 8-11 to 73rd-ranked Orawan Paranang.

But 37th-ranked Zeng pulled Singapore back with a hard fought 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 win over Suthasini.

World No. 150 chopper Tan’s patient approach helped her ease past unranked Tamolwan Khetkhuan 11-1, 6-11, 15-13, 11-9.

Paranang then forced a fifth and final game with a 17-15, 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 comeback victory over Zeng.

Thai supporters cheering for their team against Singapore at the Table Tennis Women Team SEA Games Final. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Ser was ultimately unable to end the gold drought as she fell 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5 to Suthasini.

Zeng said: “My teammates are very young and I feel that they have played very well. I feel like it’s a shame that I was not able to lead them to the title.”

Singapore national coach Jing Junhong added: “Even though we lost, we can be proud of our performance here today… It was a pity that we lost under such circumstances.

“The Thai side that played here tonight are the same three that faced Feng Tianwei, Isabelle Li and Yu Mengyu when we won in the 2015 edition in Singapore.

“And their experience really showed here… I hope it’ll not be another 10 years before we can beat Thailand again.”