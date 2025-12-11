SEA Games 2025: Young Lions end campaign with 3-0 loss to Thailand

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Under-22 players react after conceding a goal in the 3-0 loss to Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 11, 2025.

BANGKOK – A sixth consecutive group-stage exit at the SEA Games football tournament for the Singapore Under-22s was confirmed on Dec 11 after a 3-0 defeat by hosts Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

The latest loss came after the Thais scored three goals in just seven second-half minutes, with a brace from striker Yotsakorn Burapha, who plays his club football in Singapore with Hougang United.

The second defeat in as many matches meant that the Young Lions finished bottom of the three-team Group A.

When asked by The Straits Times if he will step down after the campaign, head coach Firdaus Kassim, who has yet to taste victory as Young Lions coach in a competitive match, said: “It’s too early for me to answer now. I’ll have a conversation with the management and see what the direction is.

“I mean, it’s definitely a difficult challenge, and we knew this from the very beginning. And as much as possible, I would like to contribute to Singapore football, but again, I need to recover from this and re-evaluate first before taking the next step forward.”

They slumped to a 3-1 loss to Timor-Leste in their SEA Games opener on Dec 6, a result that seriously dampened their hopes of qualifying for their first SEA Games semi-final since 2013.

They went into the encounter against record 16-time champions Thailand, who thumped Timor-Leste 6-1 in their opener, requiring a significant win to qualify.

The three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals.

Unlike the opening game, where they found themselves 3-1 down at half-time, the Young Lions were eager to prove their worth in the first 45 minutes against the hosts and went into the break level at 0-0.

With a 7,896-strong crowd backing their countrymen by creating a raucous atmosphere with their voices and horns, it was Singapore who started the brighter, with Nur Muhammad Asis’ effort going just over the bar in the opening five minutes.

Asis then rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort in the 38th minute. The Thais were limited to two big chances in the first half, with goalkeeper Aizil Yazid on hand to thwart both attempts.

But both teams returned for the second 45 minutes looking completely different sides.

Just four minutes after the restart, Siraphop Wandee found space in the box to arrow a left-footed shot past Aizil and into goal. In the 51st minute, Siraphop turned provider as Yotsakorn latched on to a through ball from the winger, beat defender Kieran Teo for pace and proceeded to slot the ball through Aizil’s legs.

Four minutes later, Yotsakorn rounded off the scoring with the goal of the night – a breathtaking free kick from just outside the box.

Thailand will now advance to the semi-finals as Group A winners, alongside Vietnam, who topped Group B after a 2-0 win over Malaysia on Dec 11, and the Philippines, who topped Group C.

The final group-stage game to be played on Dec 12 between Indonesia and Myanmar will determine who takes the remaining last-four berth. The Indonesians require a three-goal win to advance. If they fall short, Malaysia will seal the last semi-final spot.