Motion and Emotion: SEA Games 2025 in pictures
Beyond the action, emotions surge. Triumph manifests in clenched fists and tears of disbelief, while defeat is expressed in bowed heads, sagged shoulders and rivals’ words of comfort. These intimate expressions often surface in brief, unguarded pauses between the cheers. Together, the images tell a story of competition, resilience and unity, where motion propels the body, and emotion defines the Games.
