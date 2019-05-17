June holidays are coming: 10 articles for your travel needs

SINGAPORE - It's that time of the year again, when the travel bug bites and wanderlust kicks in.

The month of June is a common time for Singaporeans to go overseas, especially since it coincides with the school holidays.

Be it travel tips and hacks, advice on driving overseas, buying travel insurance, or what to do in emergencies, The Straits Times has all the information you need.

Here are 10 useful articles for a stress-free vacation.

1. Six travel hacks



ST ILLUSTRATIONS: CEL GULAPA



ST travel journalists Lee Siew Hua and Clara Lock recommend ways to save money, snag an airline seat upgrade and keep your many devices fully charged.

These suggestions include using a multi-currency account, renting a pocket Wi-Fi device and buying car insurance.

READ MORE HERE

2. Travel light with the right insurance plan



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Enjoy your holiday abroad with peace of mind, knowing you have the right insurance to cover you. A suitable travel plan does not have to be pricey, yet it offers peace of mind and protects you, your belongings and finances.

The increased use of technology means more people are buying travel policies online. But those who bought offline cited convenience, trust and personalised service as the draw.

READ MORE HERE

3. Five travel emergencies and how to handle them



PHOTO: ST FILE



When it comes to travel, things are bound to go wrong once in a while. You might lose your passport, have your credit card stolen, or have your luggage delayed. In an extreme situation, you might be caught in a terror attack.

Knowing how to deal with these travel emergencies can mean the difference between a disappointing holiday, and a chance to make an adventure out of an unfortunate situation.

READ MORE HERE

4. Early-bird discounts, fairs and app deals



PHOTO: ST FILE



Singaporeans have become one of the most well-travelled people in the world, with more jetting overseas at the drop of a hat, but it all costs a pretty penny - no matter what currency is being shelled out. The trips can rack up some eye-watering bills, so stretching those travel dollars further is vital.

We all know Singaporeans love a good deal, so here are some tips on getting more bang for your buck when it comes to travel.

READ MORE HERE

5. Driving overseas: Tips for a smooth journey in unfamiliar territory



PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND



Well-travelled Singaporeans often choose to be behind the wheel when going on their annual exploration of exotic lands. Driving in a strange land can be liberating, but be mindful of local laws and weather conditions.

The following checklist is a good place to start when deciding to drive abroad. You have to prepare yourself well or you may risk unpleasant surprises that could potentially ruin your entire trip.

READ MORE HERE

6. Must-haves for a savvy packer to travel light



PHOTO: ST FILE



Last year, ST had an Auntie and Uncle Special that included a travel feature on how to pack light. One interviewee managed to fit everything she needed for a six-night trip to Hong Kong in a 22-inch carry-on bag.

Call her auntie, but her savvy packing skills - from using a baggage compression device to free up space in her luggage to packing toiletries in small bottles - helped her maximise every bit of space in her luggage when travelling.

READ MORE HERE

7. How to keep your valuables safe on vacation



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Getting pickpocketed or losing something important on vacation can really dampen the mood and ruin a getaway.

Here are some tips on how to protect your belongings while on vacation.

READ MORE HERE

8. How to pick a travel agent



PHOTO: ST FILE



Despite many travellers choosing the free-and-easy route nowadays, travel agents are still around.

And it is important to know how to pick the right one. This includes doing your homework, figuring out your needs, and deciding how involved you want to be.

READ MORE HERE

9. Travel trends in 2019



PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL



Before you decide on where to go and what to see, maybe take a look at some of the hottest trends for travel this year.

Augmented reality experiences, astro-tourism and zero waste travel are all some interesting new ideas you can look into.

READ MORE HERE

10. Holidaying at home



PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL & SPA



Maybe it's just not the right time for you to get away, be it because of school, work, or finances. It doesn't mean that you can't take a break here at home and reap the benefits of a vacation while staying in your country.

There are ways of creating the effects of a vacation around daily lives - perhaps re-evaluate your routine, choose some new books or magazines, schedule some empty time, or eat a "holiday breakfast" at a new cafe.

READ MORE HERE