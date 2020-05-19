Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Learn social media and digital skills, serve ayam penyet with crispy batter and more

1. COOK: QUICK AND EASY FAMILY MEALS

So you want to cook for the family yet have no time to slave over the stove.

Easy recipes from cookbook author and television chef Nadiya Hussain - best known as the winner of baking competition The Great British Bake Off in 2015 - are the perfect solution.



Her Netflix cooking show, Nadiya's Time To Eat, teaches recipes with plenty of shortcuts to whip up a gourmet meal, even if it is just with frozen or canned ingredients. Try recipes such as mushroom-egg rolls for lunch, meatloaf Wellington for dinner and a banana tarte tatin for dessert.

Info: Available on Netflix

2. LEARN: SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL SKILLS



Equip seniors with essential digital skills, via the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) newly launched online Digital Pod Learning Series.

It offers 40 half-hour classes and covers topics such as using social media, photo editing and coding. Today's topic is on using Google Pay for mobile payment.

This is part of IMDA's efforts in enhancing online accessibility to enable individuals, especially seniors, to carry out their daily tasks and social activities from their homes.

Info: Digital Pod Learning Series

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Ayam penyet with crispy batter



With the variety of fried chicken to cook and eat, one of my favourites is still ayam penyet.

I revisit and slightly tweak a recipe for the Indonesian fried chicken dish shared with me years ago by my aunt's domestic helper, Madam In Suprapti, 52, who is originally from East Java.

Penyet means to smash or flatten and refers to the step of smashing or flattening the fried chicken just before it is served.

4. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Tasty twists to Taiwanese fare



I have never been to The Salted Plum even though I enjoy Taiwanese food. Not that the restaurant in Suntec City professes to serve authentic fare from the island.

Instead, it "celebrates Taiwanese flavours, ingredients and techniques while catering to the Singapore palate". That still sounds pretty good.

Its delivery menu is certainly enticing, though that is no guarantee the food will live up to expectations. I've had enough disappointments over the past two months to know.

