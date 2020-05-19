5 Things to do today



Quick and easy family meals: Easy recipes from cookbook author and television chef Nadiya Hussain (above) – best known as the winner of baking competition The Great British Bake Off in 2015 – are the perfect solution. PHOTO: NETFLIX



1. COOK: Quick and easy family meals

So you want to cook for the family yet have no time to slave over the stove.

Easy recipes from cookbook author and television chef Nadiya Hussain - best known as the winner of baking competition The Great British Bake Off in 2015 - are the perfect solution.

Her Netflix cooking show, Nadiya's Time To Eat, teaches recipes with plenty of shortcuts to whip up a gourmet meal, even if it is just with frozen or canned ingredients. Try recipes such as mushroom-egg rolls for lunch, meatloaf Wellington for dinner and a banana tarte tatin for dessert.

2. LEARN: Social media and digital skills

Equip seniors with essential digital skills, via the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) newly launched online Digital Pod Learning Series.

It offers 40 half-hour classes and covers topics such as using social media, photo editing and coding. Today's topic is on using Google Pay for mobile payment.

This is part of IMDA's efforts in enhancing online accessibility to enable individuals, especially seniors, to carry out their daily tasks and social activities from their homes.

3. LOOK BACK: Singapore's first test-tube baby

Singapore's first baby conceived through in-vitro fertilisation was born on this day in 1983, at the Kandang Kerbau Hospital - now known as KK Women's & Children's Hospital.

The 2.5kg baby boy was also the first test-tube baby to be born in South-east Asia. His parents - Mr Lee Chye Huat and Madam Tan Siew Ee (both above) - had waited seven years to have a child.

4. LISTEN: Popular music reimagined

Upbeat renditions of both popular Eastern and Western tunes are offered by local arts company The Teng Ensemble (with its co-founders Samuel Wong, above left, and Yang Ji Wei), which uses mainly Chinese classical instruments.

There are videos of popular songs such as Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and a medley of Bruno Mars' hit tracks. The Evolution Of Disney Princesses is a selection of 12 songs from Disney movies, such as Frozen's Let It Go and Mulan's Reflection.

Also, its #Relive series showcases some of the ensemble's concerts.

5. PLAY: Online games

Take a break from work and tackle some online games.

Click from one to 50 in the fastest time possible - it may take longer than you think. Challenge your friends and see who has the fastest fingers.

Other games on the site include a Colour Sense Test, where you pick the odd colour out in 60 seconds; and a pair-matching game.

