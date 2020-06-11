Stayhome guide for Thursday: Make char siew over a stove, watch Ah Boys To Men and more

1. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Extra Time™ by Clara Chow



June 11, 2020

Thank you for your feedback. We understand you are not completely satisfied with the first half of 2020. As such, we would like to offer you a time refund. This extra time will be tacked onto the end of your natural lifespan - giving you a full SIX (6) months more life!

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Make char siew over a stove



Don't have an oven but want to make char siew at home? Yes, you can. With a sturdy wok or pan, you can rustle up tender honey-glazed char siew, complete with a slightly charred exterior.

The best part about home cooking is that you call the shots when it comes to the choice of ingredients.

Commonly used cuts of meat used for char siew are the pork collar or shoulder butt (wu hua rou in Mandarin), or pork belly.

3. WATCH: AH BOYS TO MEN



Who would have thought a 2012 film would be on the charts eight years after its release?

Local movie Ah Boys To Men - about a privileged, impulsive young man who tries to escape national service - landed on Netflix on June 1 and has been doing well on the streaming service.

Directed by Jack Neo, the movie stars a host of home-grown talent, including Joshua Tan, Maxi Lim, Wang Weiliang, Noah Yap and Tosh Zhang.

4. COOK: GOURMET CUISINE



In the #DreamCruisesAtHome series, internationally acclaimed Australian chef Mark Best and Dream Cruises' resident chefs show how to whip up regional and international dishes.

Chef Best's many accolades include being named Chef of the Year in the annual Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Awards.

In the Dream Cruises series, he will conduct cooking demonstrations, including one of his signature dish named Steamed Murray Cod "Three Rivers" at 3pm on Wednesday. You can view the videos on Dream Cruises' Facebook page.

Dishes by other chefs include tom yum soup, Chinese pork dumplings and fragrant chicken briyani.

Content from the series is also available on Dream Cruises' YouTube channel.

