5 Things to do today

1. WATCH: Ah Boys To Men

Who would have thought a 2012 film would be on the charts eight years after its release?

Local movie Ah Boys To Men - about a privileged, impulsive young man who tries to escape national service - landed on Netflix on June 1 and has been doing well on the streaming service.

Directed by Jack Neo, the movie stars a host of home-grown talent, including Joshua Tan, Maxi Lim, Wang Weiliang, Noah Yap and Tosh Zhang.

Info: www.netflix.com/sg/title/81274442

2. REMEMBER: Alex Abisheganaden's award-winning song

On this day in 1977, a song written by Singaporean musician Alex Abisheganaden won the nationwide Song Writing Competition.

His work, Salute To Singapore, beat the other entries from songwriters. It was about the character of Singaporeans, among other themes.

Abisheganaden, now 94, was conferred the Cultural Medallion in 1988. His daughter, Jacintha Abisheganaden, is an actress and singer.

Info: bit.ly/2BP2Kgd

3. COOK: Gourmet cuisine

In the #DreamCruisesAtHome series, internationally acclaimed Australian chef Mark Best and Dream Cruises' resident chefs show how to whip up regional and international dishes.

Chef Best's many accolades include being named Chef of the Year in the annual Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Awards.

In the Dream Cruises series, he will conduct cooking demonstrations, including one of his signature dish named Steamed Murray Cod "Three Rivers" at 3pm on Wednesday. You can view the videos on Dream Cruises' Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DreamCruisesSingapore).

Dishes by other chefs include tom yum soup, Chinese pork dumplings and fragrant chicken briyani.

Content from the series is also available on Dream Cruises' YouTube channel. Go to: bit.ly/2AmddPN

4. VIEW: Artworks online

An ongoing exhibition, They Do Not Understand Each Other, looks at what it means to engage with one another and the potential of art in facilitating understanding.

Some of the works can be viewed online.

Presented by the Singapore Art Museum and The National Museum of Art, Osaka, the exhibition features works by artists from Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. It runs until Sept 13.

Info: bit.ly/2MLD8Db

5. READ: Poems written by kids about life during Covid-19

Billions of children worldwide have had their lives turned upside down by the pandemic, with many forced out of school. Child poverty is also on the rise.

To capture their experiences, humanitarian organisation Save the Children invited 15 children from different countries to each write a poem about life under lockdown and share his hopes and fears.

For example, Gradi, 14, from the Democratic Republic of Congo penned these lines:

"We can call it a war, because this pandemic has wreaked havoc.

What scares me is that a family member, or myself, could catch the disease.

That is what scares me."

Meanwhile, Lincoln, 11, from the United Kingdom, expressed hope:

"When it is safe, I'll hold my arms open wide, and shout to the world we can all go outside!

Don't give up hope the end is in sight, If we all stick together, we'll all win this fight!"

Info: str.sg/JPXV, www.savethechildren.org

Compiled by Benson Ang with input from the SPH Information Resource Centre