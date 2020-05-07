Stayhome guide for Thursday: Check out Vesak Day celebration photos from the past, try some comfort Korean food and more

1. VIEW: Photos of past Vesak Day celebrations in Singapore

Under normal circumstances, Buddhist devotees would be gathering in temples today.

This photo spread by three of The Straits Times' photojournalists - Desmond Wee, Kua Chee Siong and Timothy David - depicts Vesak Day celebrations in 2018.

The pictures include scenes of the faithful praying at Singapore's Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, Thekchen Choling and Shinnyo-en Temple.

2. TEXT: Messages of support to migrant workers



Show your support for the migrant worker community by sending them words of encouragement via WhatsApp.

Love Translated, launched by independent creative agency BLKJ, will translate your messages into Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Mandarin and Burmese, and send them to the respective communities via Facebook and WhatsApp.

The movement is supported by eight companies and organisations, including the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Singapore Press Holdings.

3. BROWSE: Local art exhibitions and performances online



If you are looking for local artworks, performances and activities online, a great place to start is the A-List.sg website, hosted by the National Arts Council (NAC).

The platform is part of NAC's #SGCultureAnywhere campaign - which includes the Esplanade and National Gallery Singapore among its partners - and offers links to theatre plays, concerts, virtual tours of art exhibitions and more.

These include the Natya Darpana (Mirror Of Gestures) dance performance by Apsaras Arts; the Once Upon This Island online art exhibition from the archives of the Singapore Art Museum; and live online art and craft sessions for children by creative space Playeum.

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Vegetarian dessert

When I cook green bean soup, I usually do it with a basic combination of green beans and sago pearls.

When my colleague suggested I add sweet potato to the dessert, it sounded so delicious, I decided to give it a go.

Plus, I get two classic Chinese desserts in one bowl: green bean soup and sweet potato soup.

5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Comfort Korean from cutting-edge eatery



Meta Restaurant's (clockwise from top left) Cabbage Chawanmushi; chicken stew; Botanjang; cheese cake and cookie; rice with tobiko, seaweed and chopped chives; and Egg Jangjorim. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



My name is Hsueh, I am a food writer and I've never dined at Meta Restaurant.

There, I've admitted it. I have not darkened the doors of every restaurant in Singapore, but this seems, even to me, an egregious omission. I cannot explain why.

But this one-Michelin-starred restaurant in Keong Saik Road serves the kind of food that is usually catnip to me - contemporary, cutting edge; a skilful blend - or so my friends tell me - of chef Sun Kim's Korean heritage with Japanese and Western culinary training and techniques. I take the opportunity, while sequestered, to get a taste of Meta at home.

