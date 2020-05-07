5 Things to do today

1. VIEW: Photos of past Vesak Day celebrations in Singapore

Under normal circumstances, Buddhist devotees would be gathering in temples today.

This photo spread by three of The Straits Times' photojournalists - Desmond Wee, Kua Chee Siong and Timothy David - depicts Vesak Day celebrations in 2018.

The pictures include scenes of the faithful praying at Singapore's Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, Thekchen Choling and Shinnyo-en Temple.

Info: str.sg/ofn2

2. TEXT: Messages of support to migrant workers

Show your support for the migrant worker community by sending them words of encouragement via WhatsApp.

Love Translated, launched by independent creative agency BLKJ, will translate your messages into Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Mandarin and Burmese, and send them to the respective communities via Facebook and WhatsApp.

The movement is supported by eight companies and organisations, including the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Singapore Press Holdings.

Info: lovetranslated.org

3. BROWSE: Local art exhibitions and performances online

If you are looking for local artworks, performances and activities online, a great place to start is the A-List.sg website, hosted by the National Arts Council (NAC).

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The platform is part of NAC's #SGCultureAnywhere campaign - which includes the Esplanade and National Gallery Singapore among its partners - and offers links to theatre plays, concerts, virtual tours of art exhibitions and more.

These include the Natya Darpana (Mirror Of Gestures) dance performance by Apsaras Arts; the Once Upon This Island online art exhibition from the archives of the Singapore Art Museum; and live online art and craft sessions for children by creative space Playeum.

Info: a-list.sg

4. LISTEN: A sports podcast

The livelihoods of many sports, fitness and wellness practitioners have been affected by the pandemic.

In this episode of the #GameOfTwoHalves sports podcast, Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Straits Times sports journalists Sazali Abdul Aziz and Nicole Chia discuss initiatives designed to help sports professionals, such as freelance fitness coaches and private gym owners, during this period.

Info: str.sg/JQ8s

5. DOWNLOAD: An app to manage screen time

Parents who are worried their children are spending more time than usual on smartphones and tablets during the circuit breaker period will find the Plano screen time management app helpful.

Plano, the local health tech company behind the science-based eye-health app, has made the premium version free for Singapore users.

Some features that come with the annual membership are digital eye health and progress reports, app blocking and remote locking functions.

New users have to register by June 1. Existing users on free and monthly subscription plans are automatically upgraded to the annual plan.

Info: mailchi.mp/plano/freesubscription

Compiled by Eddino Abdul Hadi with input from Ernest Luis