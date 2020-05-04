Stayhome guide for Monday: Enjoy nostalgic sliced fish noodle soup, listen to Singapore music on Spotify and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Simple steamed fish head





Fish lovers will like the simplicity and clean flavours of the Teochew-style steamed fish head.ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Fish head curry is not the only way to enjoy this part of the fish that is truly for fish lovers.

I once ate steamed fish head at a zi char stall that used an ang ko li (red snapper) fish head.

You could say it was love at first taste. I was taken by the simplicity and clean flavours of the dish.

2. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Nostalgic sliced fish noodle soup





(Clockwise from top right) Sliced Fish Noodle Soup, Prawn Paste Chicken and Seafood KL Hokkien Mee from Ka-Soh. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



For many foodies here, the name Ka-Soh is synonymous with sliced fish beehoon soup and prawn paste chicken.

For me, it also brings back memories of sitting at a five foot way in Chin Chew Street waiting for dinner at Swee Kee Eating House, its original name, in the 1980s. The street does not exist anymore as the area has been redeveloped as China Square.

Ka-Soh, which is Cantonese for daughter-in-law, was what everyone called one of the serving staff. She would give you a tongue-lashing if you asked why your food was taking so long to come, so we were all in awe of her.

3. LISTEN: Singapore pop music



Listen to home-grown musicians such as (from left) HE1ST, Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim on Spotify. PHOTOS: HE1ST/FACEBOOK, STEFANIE SUN/FACEBOOK, THE LINCH AGENCY



Music streaming service Spotify has made it easier for listeners to discover new Singapore-made pop music as well as revisit old favourites with its refreshed and new playlists.

Rising 65 comprises up-and-coming names that include R&B and electro-pop trio HE1ST, who recently put out debut single Shape Of Your Love, as well as new songs including the recent duet, Two Sides, between singer-songwriters Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim.

Garden Essentials is a mixed-genre and multilingual selection of songs and artists that defines Singapore contemporary music, and includes tracks from the likes of Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin, .gif and Caracal.

Causeway Trends features songs trending in both Singapore and Malaysia, and includes tunes such as Benjamin Kheng's new single, Lovers Forever.

Info: Rising 65, Garden Essentials and Causeway Trends on Spotify

4. WATCH: Late Company by Pangdemonium



PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



A play by home-grown theatre group Pangdemonium, Late Company delves into the effects of cyberbullying on the young and their parents.

Staged from February to March last year, the cast includes Adrian Pang, Xander Pang, Karen Tan and Janice Koh.

Penned by Canadian playwright Jordan Tannahill, it is set around a dinner organised by a couple whose teenage son committed suicide after being bullied.

The video recording of the performance will be streamed until May 7.

Do note that the play was given an Advisory 16 (some mature content) rating.

Info: Late Company stream

5. BAKE: Cinnamon rolls in a rice cooker



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BEESYHANDS/FACEBOOK



If you have always wanted to make your own cinnamon rolls, but do not have access to an oven, watch this video to see how you can make it with a rice cooker instead.

The video is by Singapore start-up BeesyHands, a company that specialises in teaching children and adults skills such as cooking and arts and crafts.

Its No Oven Bake series also includes a guide on how to make fruit bread in a steamer.

