5 things to do today: Listen to Singapore music on Spotify, bake cinnamon rolls in a rice cooker and more

1. LISTEN: Singapore pop music

Music streaming service Spotify has made it easier for listeners to discover new Singapore-made pop music as well as revisit old favourites with its refreshed and new playlists.

Rising 65 comprises up-and-coming names that include R&B and electro-pop trio HE1ST, who recently put out debut single Shape Of Your Love, as well as new songs including the recent duet, Two Sides, between singer-songwriters Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim.

Garden Essentials is a mixed-genre and multilingual selection of songs and artists that defines Singapore contemporary music, and includes tracks from the likes of Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin, .gif and Caracal.

Causeway Trends features songs trending in both Singapore and Malaysia, and includes tunes such as Benjamin Kheng's new single, Lovers Forever.

Info: Rising 65, Garden Essentials and Causeway Trends on Spotify

2. WATCH: Late Company by Pangdemonium



PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



A play by home-grown theatre group Pangdemonium, Late Company delves into the effects of cyberbullying on the young and their parents.

Staged from February to March last year, the cast includes Adrian Pang, Xander Pang, Karen Tan and Janice Koh.

Penned by Canadian playwright Jordan Tannahill, it is set around a dinner organised by a couple whose teenage son committed suicide after being bullied.

The video recording of the performance will be streamed until May 7.

Do note that the play was given an Advisory 16 (some mature content) rating.

Info: Late Company stream

3 LEARN: Why Singapore boycotted the 1980 Olympics



PHOTO: ST FILE



On May 4, 1980, the front page headline of The Straits Times confirmed that Singapore would not be sending its athletes to the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

It was the only time the country did not take part in the games since gaining independence in 1965.

Singapore was one of 66 countries around the world that took part in the United States-led boycott because of the Soviet Union's involvement in the Soviet-Afghan War.

Info: Archived article about the boycott

4. BAKE: Cinnamon rolls in a rice cooker



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BEESYHANDS/FACEBOOK



Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

If you have always wanted to make your own cinnamon rolls, but do not have access to an oven, watch this video to see how you can make it with a rice cooker instead.

The video is by Singapore start-up BeesyHands, a company that specialises in teaching children and adults skills such as cooking and arts and crafts.

Its No Oven Bake series also includes a guide on how to make fruit bread in a steamer.

5. KEEP FIT: With Get Active TV



PHOTO: GET ACTIVE TV/FACEBOOK



National sports agency Sport Singapore has been producing content on its Get Active TV platform as it hopes to encourage Singaporeans to keep fit even during the circuit breaker.

From twice-daily streams of home-based workouts to infotainment shows discussing fitness and health, various programmes are lined up throughout the week.

Info: Get Active TV Facebook

With input from SPH Information Resource Centre and Muhammad Sazali Abdul Aziz.