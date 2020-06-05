Stayhome guide for Friday: Boost your immunity with morel chicken soup, party with Mark Richmond and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Boost your immunity with this morel chicken soup



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Morel mushrooms are a delicacy in Western cooking, but did you know they are regarded as a tonic in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)?

In TCM, the fungi are believed to help reduce phlegm and boost one's immunity by regulating the body's qi (vital energy). They are usually cooked in soups.

In Mandarin, morels are called yang du jun (lamb's stomach mushroom) as their outer appearance resembles lamb stomach.

2. PARTY: NINETEEN80 REQUEST LIVE WITH MARK RICHMOND



PHOTO: PHAT CAT COLLECTIVE



Remember the good old days when you would stay glued to the radio hoping the deejay would spin your song requests and read out your dedications?

Retro club Nineteen80 has guest DJ and former radio jock Mark Richmond on the decks tonight to do just that, as he spins hits from the 1980s to the 2000s via streaming platform Twitch.

Instead of calling in on a hotline, you can request a song ahead of time via str.sg/JPJk or on the Twitch stream chat, as you watch Richmond play live onscreen.

Info: 10pm to midnight, go to www.twitch.tv/nineteen80bar

3. LISTEN: TENG ENSEMBLE'S TRIPTYCH SERIES WITH SHABIR



PHOTO: THE TENG ENSEMBLE



Arts group The Teng Ensemble has launched its three-part Triptych music video series, which aims to highlight the role of migrants in Singapore, as well as underscore the common threads between Singaporeans and migrant workers.

Collaborating with award-winning singer and composer Shabir, its newest song is Childhood, which has lyrics based on famed Tamil poet Bharathiyar's work Manathil Uruthi Vendum (The Mind Should Be Resolute).

Previously released tracks include Xin Zao Beh, celebrating the cultural heritage passed down from Singaporean's migrant ancestors, as well Thedichoru (In Search Of The Next Meal) - also based on a Bharathiyar poem - with a message of strength, resilience and faith.

Info: Watch the playlist of music videos for the three original compositions at bit.ly/teng-triptych.

4. READ: 200: POINTS IN SINGAPORE'S NATURAL HISTORY



PHOTO: LEE KONG CHIAN NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM



A newly released e-book that accompanies Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum's 200: a natural history exhibition, is available free for download.

The book features the 200 stories contained in the exhibition that opened a year ago - including significant events and records of animals, plants, people and places in Singapore's natural history.

These include the Republic's status as a trade hub for cash crops in the mid-to late-19th century, like the strategically important gutta percha tree, which produced a latex that was used for the insulation of submarine telegraph cables.

The museum is closed, but the exhibition will be extended until Dec 31 when the museum reopens.

Info: str.sg/JPoF

