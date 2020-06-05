5 Things to do today

1 LISTEN: Teng Ensemble's Triptych series with Shabir

Arts group The Teng Ensemble has launched its three-part Triptych music video series, which aims to highlight the role of migrants in Singapore, as well as underscore the common threads between Singaporeans and migrant workers.

Collaborating with award-winning singer and composer Shabir, its newest song is Childhood, which has lyrics based on famed Tamil poet Bharathiyar's work Manathil Uruthi Vendum (The Mind Should Be Resolute).

Previously released tracks include Xin Zao Beh, celebrating the cultural heritage passed down from Singaporean's migrant ancestors, as well Thedichoru (In Search Of The Next Meal) - also based on a Bharathiyar poem - with a message of strength, resilience and faith.

Info: Watch the playlist of music videos for the three original compositions at bit.ly/teng-triptych.

2 PARTY: Nineteen80 Request Live with Mark Richmond

Remember the good old days when you would stay glued to the radio hoping the deejay would spin your song requests and read out your dedications?

Retro club Nineteen80 has guest DJ and former radio jock Mark Richmond on the decks tonight to do just that, as he spins hits from the 1980s to the 2000s via streaming platform Twitch.

Instead of calling in on a hotline, you can request a song ahead of time via str.sg/JPJk or on the Twitch stream chat, as you watch Richmond play live onscreen.

Info: 10pm to midnight, go to www.twitch.tv/nineteen80bar

3 READ: 200: Points In Singapore's Natural History

A newly released e-book that accompanies Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum's 200: a natural history exhibition, is available free for download.

The book features the 200 stories contained in the exhibition that opened a year ago - including significant events and records of animals, plants, people and places in Singapore's natural history.

These include the Republic's status as a trade hub for cash crops in the mid-to late-19th century, like the strategically important gutta percha tree, which produced a latex that was used for the insulation of submarine telegraph cables.

The museum is closed, but the exhibition will be extended until Dec 31 when the museum reopens.

Info: str.sg/JPoF

4 LOOK BACK: Swearing in of first Cabinet in 1959

On June 5, 1959, the first Cabinet after Singapore gained self-governing status was sworn in at City Hall, after the People's Action Party won 43 of the 51 seats in the general election earlier that year.

The nine-member Cabinet comprised Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Deputy Prime Minister Toh Chin Chye, Minister for National Development Ong Eng Guan, Minister for Finance Goh Keng Swee, Minister for Home Affairs Ong Pang Boon, Minister for Labour and Law K. M. Byrne, Minister for Health Ahmad Ibrahim, Minister for Education Yong Nyuk Lin and Minister for Culture S. Rajaratnam.

Info: str.sg/JPoF

5 WATCH: Coriolanus

British actor Tom Hiddleston returns to his theatre roots in this week's edition of National Theatre at Home, which is screening Donmar Warehouse's 2014 production of the Shakespeare tragedy Coriolanus.

Hiddleston takes on the title role of the Roman hero, who returns to a city facing famine and enemies.

Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder) and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) also star in this three-hour-long play of political manipulation and revenge, directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen Of Scots).

Info: str.sg/JPoj

