Stayhome guide for Friday: Attend Rene Liu's concert, cook a dish with bittergourd and more

1 WATCH: An Indian classical dance tribute to healthcare and front-line workers

Apsaras Arts, a Singaporean Indian dance company, has performed a dance tribute dedicated to healthcare and front-line workers.

Titled Gratitude, the piece is set to melodious flute music and features four dancers conveying gratitude for being healthy, as well as hope that those who have fallen ill are well cared for and can recover soon.

The piece is choreographed by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah in the Indian classical dance style of Bharatanatyam, with artistic direction by Aravinth Kumarasamy.

The dance company has also recently uploaded several other dance excerpts to its YouTube page, such as that of a boat scene from the piece Agathi - The Plight Of The Refugee, as well as from the work Anjasa, which was performed at the 39th Natya Kala Conference in Chennai, India, last year.

2 ATTEND: Rene Liu's online concert



PHOTO: RENE LIU/FACEBOOK



Taiwanese singer Rene Liu will perform a livestream concert at 7.30pm today. She shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she has learnt to record at home during the pandemic.

She wrote: "Although I am happy to sing alone, I miss the staff and musicians who are unable to meet due to the delay of (my concerts). So I told everyone let's practise."

3 LISTEN: To Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning on Kiss92 FM



PHOTO: COURTESY OF MADDY BARBER



The three co-presenters on this popular morning radio show are now broadcasting from three different locations.

Divian Nair is still in the Kiss92 studio, but Jason Johnson and Maddy Barber have been working from their separate homes.

In a recent column, Barber wrote that she always thought working from home would be a dream come true and she was not wrong.

Being at home has brought her and her husband closer and she is cooking more.

To know more about how the team is doing, listen to Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning, on weekdays from 6 to 10am on Kiss92 FM.

Info: Separate but together - going on air from home

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

4 Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Back to basics with bittergourd



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



At a loss as to what to cook today? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month.

READ MORE HERE

5 Covid-19 stay-home guide: Homey fare hits the spot



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you

READ MORE HERE