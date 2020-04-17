5 things to do today: Watch an Indian classical dance tribute, try some football drills and more

1 WATCH: An Indian classical dance tribute to healthcare and front-line workers

Apsaras Arts, a Singaporean Indian dance company, has performed a dance tribute dedicated to healthcare and front-line workers.

Titled Gratitude, the piece is set to melodious flute music and features four dancers conveying gratitude for being healthy, as well as hope that those who have fallen ill are well cared for and can recover soon.

The piece is choreographed by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah in the Indian classical dance style of Bharatanatyam, with artistic direction by Aravinth Kumarasamy.

The dance company has also recently uploaded several other dance excerpts to its YouTube page, such as that of a boat scene from the piece Agathi - The Plight Of The Refugee, as well as from the work Anjasa, which was performed at the 39th Natya Kala Conference in Chennai, India, last year.

Info: www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7kGR1nknlM

2 LISTEN: To Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning on Kiss92 FM

The three co-presenters on this popular morning radio show are now broadcasting from three different locations.

Divian Nair is still in the Kiss92 studio, but Jason Johnson and Maddy Barber have been working from their separate homes.

In a recent column, Barber wrote that she always thought working from home would be a dream come true and she was not wrong.

Being at home has brought her and her husband closer and she is cooking more.

To know more about how the team is doing, listen to Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning, on weekdays from 6 to 10am on Kiss92 FM.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/separate-but-together-going-on-air-from-home



PHOTO: KYOGA NAKAMURA/TWITTER



3 DO: Kick off with former Japan Under-17 midfielder

Kyoga Nakamura, a 23-year-old midfielder for Singapore Premier League club Tampines Rovers, was part of the Japan team that competed at the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, so it is no surprise that he has many nifty ball handling tricks up his sleeves.

He routinely puts up videos of himself going through drills such as dribbling or cushioning a pass on social media, which he challenges his followers to repeat, calling them "homework".

Info: twitter.com/kyoga07/media



PHOTO: RENE LIU/FACEBOOK



4 ATTEND: Rene Liu's online concert

Taiwanese singer Rene Liu will perform a livestream concert at 7.30pm today. She shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she has learnt to record at home during the pandemic.

She wrote: "Although I am happy to sing alone, I miss the staff and musicians who are unable to meet due to the delay of (my concerts). So I told everyone let's practise."

Info: www.facebook.com/Rene0601



PHOTO: CBS INTERACTIVE



5 FOLLOW: The Good Fight

With its ripped-from-the-news storylines, legal drama The Good Fight has been lauded for holding up a mirror to American politics, and its fourth season just started last Friday.

Write in

We would like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The show follows legal eagle Diane Lockhart, played by American actress Christine Baranski, who shared in a recent interview with The Straits Times that she hopes this series will make viewers stop and think, even if it does end up alienating audiences.

"As Diane pursues cases for this huge corporation, she realises there seems to be a different set of laws that apply to rich and powerful people," she said.

The Good Fight 4 airs on Fridays at 9pm on Fox Life (Singtel TV Channel 301, StarHub TV Channel 501) and also streams on Fox+.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/entertainment/still-putting-up-a-good-fight

• Compiled by Benson Ang, with input from Sazali Abdul Aziz