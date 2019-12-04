Six SPH productions highlighted as quality public service broadcast programmes

SINGAPORE - Six productions from Singapore Press Holdings are on the Programme Advisory Committees' (PAC) list of recommended programmes this year.

Three online video series from The Straits Times made the list. They include A Day In The Kitchen, which documents what happens behind-the-scenes at restaurants and hawker stalls, and Heroes Among Us, about selfless Singaporeans who go above and beyond to help local and regional communities.

Singapore Works - about aspects of day-to-day life in Singapore such as rubbish collection and the care of local green spaces and trees - also made the list and was highlighted for being "steeped in information".

Acting head of English/Malay/Tamil Media (EMTM) Video team Yeung E-von said: “The EMTM video team did well in telling the stories of Singaporeans and celebrating the city in a highly visual way.”

She added that series like Heroes Among Us received “comments from viewers who praised these everyday heroes and thanked ST for telling their stories”.

The PAC Choice list celebrates quality local public service broadcast programmes shown on television and in online media and is drawn up annually by the community panels that advise the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on standards and quality for various programmes.

The latest list covers programmes released between April last year and March this year. In total, 20 English, 15 Mandarin, nine Malay and 10 Tamil titles were highlighted.

Programmes are picked based on a range of criteria, including creativity and freshness of ideas, presentation format, significance of subject matter, overall engagement and information value.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao's online video series Ah Boy And Friends, which aims to educate children on the cultures and histories of the four different races in Singapore, made the list of Chinese-language programmes.

Zaobao's Mission: SG, about the work of foreign ambassadors in Singapore, and music programme Sing Our Song, which pairs aspiring musicians with industry veterans, were also named.

Chinese Media Group NewsHub editor Han Yong May said its team was “greatly encouraged” by the recognition.

She said: “Producing public service broadcast programmes is an important milestone in our transition from print news to a multimedia operation.”

Various programmes from local broadcaster Mediacorp, local content production companies like Weiyu Films, Wawa Pictures, Munkysuperstar and local film-maker Don Aravind were also included.