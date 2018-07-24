Heroes Among Us: Seeing the light from behind bars

After spending several years in prison, Tay Lee Leng and Michael Teoh turned their life around and endeavoured to help other offenders as well as youths at-risk.
After spending several years in prison, Tay Lee Leng and Michael Teoh turned their life around and endeavoured to help other offenders as well as youths at-risk. PHOTOS: TK RAJU/SAMUEL RUBY
Published
1 hour ago

She was in and out of prison four times for drug abuse, spending altogether six years behind bars.

Ms Tay Lee Leng, 61, decided that she needed to change only after realising that some fellow inmates have been in prison for many years.

“I told myself that I don’t want to be like them,” she said.

Since 2013, the social work assistant has been helping other inmates turn their lives around at The Turning Point, a halfway house for female offenders. 

For Mr Michael Teoh, 53, his release after more than five years in prison – for robbery with grievous hurt – prompted him to pursue his dream of becoming a lifeguard.

 

Now a lifeguard as well as a swimming coach, he also counsels at-risk youth and continues to reach out to inmates.

These two former offenders are featured in the sixth episode of Heroes Among Us.
 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!