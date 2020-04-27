Singer Jessie J wishes her ex, actor Channing Tatum, happy birthday on social media

Although Jessie J and Channing Tatum are no longer a couple, the English singer seems to have nothing but love for her former flame.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (April 26) to wish the American actor a happy birthday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born and even more grateful that we met."

The picture shows Tatum floating alone in the middle of the ocean.

Jessie posted two other Instagram stories for him, with the caption: "Keep living your best life."

One story shows a photo of Tatum wearing a motocross outfit while holding his helmet outdoors, while the other shows the actor jumping into the water.

The pair had split in early April, according to American entertainment portal People.

Jessie is known for her hit songs Price Tag (2011) and Bang Bang (2014), which also features American singers Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

She has received several awards throughout her career, such as the Critic's Choice award in the 2011 Brit Awards, an annual British pop music awards ceremony.

Tatum is known for his leading role in American comedy film Magic Mike (2012) and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL (2015).