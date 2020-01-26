Actor Channing Tatum rekindles relationship with singer Jessie J

SINGAPORE - Magic Mike (2012) star Channing Tatum posted a picture on Instagram with English singer Jessie J on Saturday (Jan 25), revealing the two have rekindled their relationship.

The stars were first linked in October 2018, after Tatum's split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April that year. Tatum and Dewan had been married for nearly nine years and have a six-year-old daughter, Everly.

Dancer and actress Dewan is currently expecting a child with actor Steve Kazee.

After dating for over a year during the ongoing divorce, Tatum and Jessie J, 31, reportedly split up in 2019 before getting back together at the start of this year (2020).

The 39-year-old American actor responded when a user commented on his post: "Jenna looks better with you."

Tatum said while he did not usually address such comments, it was "hurtful" and "thoughtless".

While he called Jessie J "stunning and beautiful", Tatum added that his ex-wife was also "beautiful and amazing in her own right".

"Beauty is not measurable, it's in the eyes of the beholder," he said.

Tatum asked the user who posted the comment to be careful of her actions in the future.

According to celebrity portal TMZ, Tatum and Jessie J made their red carpet debut after the post, appearing together at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.