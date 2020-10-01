Life Picks Podcast: South Korea's violent crime thriller Deliver Us From Evil is stylish, savage yet tender

Life Picks Ep 96: South Korea's violent crime thriller Deliver Us From Evil is stylish, savage yet tender

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' film correspondent John Lui to share his picks for the week.

Deliver Us From Evil is the latest in a series of tense, violent crime thrillers from South Korea. If this story has a Western vibe, it is because it features a showdown in a city that has become Asian cinema’s stand-in for Mexico: Bangkok. It’s where triads, yakuza, gun-runners and drug dealers of all nations come to do battle, at least in films.

The stage is set for a stylish, savage match-up, one that has surprisingly tender family moments.

The Tunnel, on the other hand, plays out as slow-motion horror, made all the more horrifying because so much of it is based on fact. Opening cards tell audiences that there are 1,100 tunnels in Norway. Most do not have escape routes and that eight major fires have occurred in these mountain passageways since 2011.

This week's food picks come from ST's senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

Resorts World Sentosa's dining pop-up Aqua Gastronomy, which runs till the end of October, is so popular that it is fully booked. But keep a lookout for news that the concept will be extended till the end of the year. It is held in front of the main tank inside the S.E.A. Aquarium with tables set up in pods lit up with fairy lights. Diners enjoy a four-course seafood dinner prepared by chefs from Ocean and Forest restaurants.

Find out too about the dim sum plus cocktail weekend brunch at Madame Fan, the upgraded nasi lemak at OSG Music Bar + Kitchen and the good-value a la carte buffet of Asian dishes at Spice Kitchen.

