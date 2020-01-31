Wuhan virus: K-pop boy band Got7's Singapore concert on Feb 22 postponed

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Got7's Keep Spinning world tour concert in Singapore on Feb 22 has been postponed due to concerns over the Wuhan virus outbreak, the latest in a series of concerts that have been similarly pushed back.

This was announced by concert promoter Live Nation Singapore in a statement on Friday evening (Jan 31).

There were no details on when a replacement Got7 show would take place, but the concert promoter said that if there are any updates, they would be made on its website www.livenation.sg and its social media channels.

Apologising for the postponement of the Got7 concert, which was to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and any inconvenience caused, Live Nation Singapore said that "the safety of artists, patrons and staff is our top priority".

It added that "we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus and take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts".

Customers who bought tickets to the concert will get a full refund through the channel they made payment to.

Details on the refund can soon be found here.

Earlier, two concerts by K-pop acts were also postponed due to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

South Korean singer Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, was due to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Fellow South Korean act NCT Dream, the teenage subgroup of popular boy band NCT, had originally been scheduled to play at The Star Theatre on Feb 15.

There were no further details on when the replacement shows would take place.

Several concerts in the region have been cancelled because of the Wuhan virus outbreak. Hong Kong star Andy Lau cancelled 12 shows in the city, while fellow Hong Kong singer Leon Lai has postponed two shows in Macau.

Got7 comprise leader JB, as well as members Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, who are all in their 20s.

They are known for their live singing and rapping, and previously performed here at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2016 and at Zepp @ Big Box in 2018.

The band made their debut in 2014 and gained immediate attention with their live stage performances, which included street dancing.

To date, they have released four studio albums and 14 EPs. The current world tour is their third and is in support of their EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, which was released in May last year.

The tour kicked off in Seoul in June and has travelled to cities such as Toronto, Sydney, London and Paris.