Jay Chou performs magic trick, garners over 1.6 million views

Mandopop king Jay Chou made headlines again, but this time for one of his lesser-known talents - magic tricks.

The 39-year-old father of two posted a video on his official Instagram account on Wednesday (Sept 5) where he was seen performing magic tricks with Taiwanese-Canadian magician Will Tsai.

The video shows the two of them churning out real items from images on iPad screens. While Chou stumbled on his trick of pulling out a poker card from the screen, Tsai, who has appeared on America's Got Talent, was smooth.

After swiping on an image of a burger on the iPad screen, an actual burger appeared on a desk in front of him.

Chou was proud of his friend, going so far as to tag famed street magician Cyril Takayama - best known for his trick of grabbing a burger off a two-dimensional menu stand. He asked Takayama in his caption: "Hey @cyrilmagic is this your burger? Not anymore!"

Takayama responded beneath the post, complimenting the two as "pretty good" and saying: "Now I don't have to do that magic burger trick for you!"

This brief Instagram video garnered over 1.63 million views on Chou's account alone and was also reposted by both Tsai and Takayama.

Chou's love for magic is well-documented. The singer-songwriter, who even has a love song titled Mr Magic, has performed many magic tricks on television, and in more recent years, on his own social media accounts.

Fans refer to him as "a magician waylaid by singing" in jest due to Chou's passion for his hobby.

Chou, who recently stopped by Singapore for a vacation - filling up on bak kut teh and sun-tanning with his 25-year-old wife Hannah Quinlivan at Sentosa - will be one of the major music acts performing at the upcoming Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix later this month.