Jay Chou visits the beach at Sentosa with wife Hannah Quinlivan

SINGAPORE - Following a surprise visit to a local bak kut teh joint, Mandopop king Jay Chou was once again spotted in Singapore, this time with his wife - actress Hannah Quinlivan - in tow.

On Sunday (Aug 26), the 39-year-old posted an Instagram photo of himself and a friend with their pet dogs. He captioned the photo in Mandarin: "At the Sentosa beach, where walking your dog on the weekends is a trend."

While his 25-year-old wife did not appear in the picture, she had posted her own Instagram photos hours before Chou's post.

Members of the public who spotted the couple and posted photos on social media tagged the location as Tanjong Beach Club.

This is the second time Chou has been spotted in public here over the weekend. On Saturday, local bah kut teh eatery Founder Bak Kut Teh Cafeteria posted a photo on their Facebook page, where Chou is seen with his arm around the restaurant's founder Chua Chwee Whatt, who was celebrating his 73rd birthday.

Chua's son told The Straits Times that Chou is a regular at Founder's Balestier branch and came with two friends and a bodyguard. Quinlivan was not with him. He stayed for 35 minutes and was treated to lunch by the elder Chua.

Chou, who wrapped up the Qingdao, China leg of his world tour The Invincible last Friday, revealed on Instagram that he had hopped on a plane immediately after the concert ended. He was then spotted in Singapore.

Chou, who held a sold-out concert at the National Stadium in January this year, is set to return to Singapore next month as one of the music acts headlining the upcoming Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.