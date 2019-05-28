Spicy offerings: McDonald's bottled curry sauce returns and Burger King offers mala burgers

SINGAPORE - For those who cannot get enough of the iconic curry sauce from McDonald's Singapore, its bottled version is back.

From Thursday (May 30), curry sauce lovers can buy a maximum of four curry sauce bottles at $5.50 for a 375ml bottle - the same size as before - with every purchase of McNuggets (except Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal), while stocks last. The condiment is made in Malaysia. It was first launched in July 2016, and priced at $4.50 with any Extra Value Meal.

In 2015, there was a public outcry on social media over a four-month shortage of curry sauce. To pair with the curry sauce, McDonald's spicy chicken McNuggets (from $4.85 for six pieces) also makes its return.

Three new items will also be introduced on the same date. They are French onion shaker fries (add 70 cents with any up-sized Extra Value Meal); purple sweet potato waffle cone (at all Dessert Kiosks from $2); and Kit Kat McFlurry (from $3.10).

For something more spicy, fast-food chain Burger King launched its Mala Beef Stacker burger and the Mala Chick'N Crisp Stacker burger on Tuesday.

The Mala Beef Stacker burger comprises two beef patties, while the Mala Chick'N Crisp Stacker burger includes two chicken patties, along with mayonnaise, crispy lettuce, sliced cucumbers. Both burgers are finished with mala sauce.

Prices start from $6.90 for a value meal, which includes french fries and a Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink. Add $2.80 for an extra beef or chicken patty, mala sauce and sliced cucumber.