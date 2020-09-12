Popular Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies

Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua, who owned Restaurant Home in Tampines Street 43, died of heart failure in his sleep on Wednesday night. He was 47.

An announcement posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday said he "passed away peacefully".

He leaves behind his wife and a seven-year-old son.

The Singaporean started his cooking career in his teens and worked at several five-star hotels, including Szechuan Court in Raffles The Plaza (now Fairmont Singapore) and Peach Blossoms in Marina Mandarin Singapore (now Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay).

He opened a restaurant, ChuDao, in Joo Chiat Road in 2011 with a partner, but they parted ways a year later.

In 2013, Chef Tan started Restaurant Home, which was known for its Peking duck and homey dishes such as steamed fish and rice vermicelli with pork knuckle.

The restaurant moved to Cosford Road in Changi three years later and then to the Housing Board block in Tampines last year.

Ms Koh Swee Har, 66, a retired food journalist with Lianhe Wanbao, who has known the chef for more than 10 years, remembers him as an affable and helpful person.

She recalled: "He was a very creative chef. He cooked a giant ocean sunfish in different ways when he was in Peach Blossoms, which was the first time I tasted the fish.

"His vegetarian dishes at Szechuan Court - such as pumpkin rice and fried zucchini flower - were also unforgettable."