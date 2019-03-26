Singapore's French fine dining eatery Odette is the top restaurant in Asia

SINGAPORE - The Republic's French fine dining restaurant Odette is the top restaurant in Asia, as it clinches the No. 1 spot on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2019.

Helmed by chef Julien Royer, Odette beat out second place Gaggan, the former No. 1 restaurant, as well as fourth placed Suhring - which are both in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rounding up the top five are two eateries in Tokyo, Japan - Den, ranked No. 3, and fifth placed Florilege.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday (March 26) at Macau's Wynn Palace.

The list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is an offshoot of the annual World's 50 Best Restaurants list, published by William Reed Business Media.