Kenny Rogers Roasters to open in Jem in October, after closing last outlet in April

SINGAPORE - Just four months after American rotisserie chain Kenny Rogers Roasters shut its last outlet at Great World City in April, the brand has confirmed that it will return by early October.

Its new 2,200 sq ft store - which seats 80 diners - will open at Jem mall in Jurong East.

The restaurant chain, previously under Pacific Utama, is now under the Lao Huo Tang Group, which runs an eponymous chain of casual restaurants specialising in Chinese herbal soup.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, Ms Tiffany Hong, marketing manager for the Lao Huo Tang Group and Kenny Rogers Roasters Singapore, said that the new outlet is going to be a fast-casual eatery that will be halal-certified. It will also sport a "new modern look".

Perennial favourites at Kenny Rogers such as the corn muffin, Mac & Cheese and its signature rotisserie chicken, will be on the menu at the new outlet.

There will also be new items such as the Outrageous Mouthwatering Guiltless (OMG) Chicken, cooked with a combi oven; and a Healthy Nasi Lemak, cooked with virgin coconut oil and red rice.

Prices for individual menu items will be below $20.

Kenny Rogers Roasters, co-founded by veteran country music star Kenny Rogers, is best known for its chicken dishes and corn muffins. Its first outlet opened in Florida, United States, in 1991.

In Singapore, the brand started operations in 1994 with outlets at locations including Suntec City and Holland Village.

Kenny Rogers Roasters is a new addition to the recently refreshed basement one food hall of Jem.

The food hall will feature other additions, including Tiong Bahru's Ah Chiang's Porridge's first outlet in a mall, and Monga, a new Taiwanese fried chicken brand by Taiwanese celebrity comedian Nono.

• Kenny Rogers Roasters will open at B1-37/38 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, by early October.