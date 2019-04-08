Kenny Rogers Roasters at Great World City to close on April 14

SINGAPORE - American rotisserie restaurant, Kenny Rogers Roasters at Great World City will serve customers for the last time on Sunday (April 14).

A notice was put up at the outlet, which is on the first floor of the mall in Kim Seng Promenade, stating that April 14 would be their last day of operations.

Signed by the management, Pacific Utama, the chain also thanked customers for their patronage through the years.

The chain restaurant, co-founded by veteran country music star Kenny Rogers and best known for its chicken dishes and corn muffins, opened its first outlet in Florida, United States in 1991.

The first outlet in Singapore started operations in 1994 and outlets in Suntec City, Holland Village and other locations were opened subsequently.

Related Story American diner chain Chili's closes all branches in Singapore

Pacific Utama could not be reached to confirm if Kenny Rogers Roasters would be permanently leaving the Singapore market.