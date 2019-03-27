American diner chain Chili's closes all branches in Singapore

SINGAPORE- American diner Chili's Grill and Bar has closed all its outlets in Singapore as of March 24.

The casual dining chain had four outlets here.

The first restaurant opened in Tanglin Mall in 2009 and was followed by outlets in Resorts World Sentosa, Clarke Quay Central and JCube. Chili's is known for its Tex-Mex and American cuisine.

In a Facebook post on March 25, Chili's Singapore announced the closure of all its restaurants here and thanked its patrons.

The post read: "It's been a wonderful 10 years serving our loyal community. Thank you for all the great moments and memories we shared."

The is not the first time that Chili's has ceased operations in Singapore. The chain first opened at Orchard Parade Hotel in 1994, followed by three other outlets. The stores were then shuttered after the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.

Chili's was founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, and has outlets in more than 30 countries.