Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki opens third and largest outlet at City Square Mall

SINGAPORE - The third and largest outlet of Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki opens at City Square Mall on Friday (Jan 11).

The 26,000 sq ft space will feature a wider selection of Japanese cuisine, a foodcourt and a bargain section.

At the foodcourt, customers can expect ramen from Hokkaido Ramen Santouka; Hokkaido ice cream and newly launched cream puffs from Naganuma Ice no ie; and Rang Mang Shokudo, known for its fried chicken. Bonta Bonta offers seafood and unagi bowls, while Yakiniku Heijoen specialises in beef bowls.

Those looking for a good deal can check out the bargain section, which will offer products starting from $2.

Japanese discount chain Don Quijote launched Don Don Donki in December 2017 at Orchard Central under the current name because of an existing Don Quijote restaurant in Dempsey Road. Its second store opened at the 100AM mall in June 2018. Don Quijote Group's Singapore-based holding company for overseas operations is Pan Pacific International Holdings.

Pan Pacific International Holdings' director Hideki Okada says: "Every Don Don Donki outlet has a distinct store format and offering that is designed to cater to the unique retail behaviour of customers in its location. The expanded food offering in the City Square Mall outlet will cater to the high traffic of families who frequent the mall for shopping and dining. Regardless of the size and structure of the store, we make it a priority to bring experiential shopping to anyone who walks in."

Don Don Donki is located at City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, Basement 2. It opens on Jan 11 from 10am to 11pm, and on Jan 12 onwards from 9am to midnight daily.