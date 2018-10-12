Hello Kitty cafe in Singapore to shut down in February 2019

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first Hello Kitty-themed cafe, which opened amid much fanfare more than two years ago at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 arrival hall, will be shutting down in February next year.

"They say all good things come to an end, and Hello Kitty Orchid Garden will be shutting its doors for good come February 2019," said the cafe in a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 12).

The eatery, the world's first 24-hour Hello Kitty cafe, drew hundreds of fans at its opening in May 2016, with some queueing up hours before it opened.

Its Hello Kitty-inspired dishes include waffles in the shape of the iconic feline character, as well as smoked salmon sandwiches, spicy dried shrimp sambal pasta and frozen yogurt.

In July this year, the cafe also announced the launch of ice-cream mooncakes featuring the character.

To mark its departure, the cafe will be throwing four tea parties in December. Tickets to the party, sold at $138 for a pair, include canapes, gelato as well as limited-edition Hello Kitty merchandise. The sessions, which will be held at the cafe, will also feature games, quizzes and lucky draws.

The Straits Times has contacted the cafe for more details on why it is closing and whether it is relocating elsewhere.