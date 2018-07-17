Hello Kitty ice cream mooncakes, anyone? In passionfruit and salted butterscotch flavours

SINGAPORE - Fans of Hello Kitty can celebrate this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 24, with two new ice-cream mooncakes featuring the kawaii mascot.

Hello Kitty Orchard Garden will be selling the new flavours from Aug 15 to Sept 24. Pink Passionfruit Punch is filled with a tangy passionfruit ice-cream, while Butter Me Up combines a salted butterscotch ice-cream filling with cookie crumble bits within.

Both of the ice-cream mooncakes will be wrapped in a delicate pastry skin featuring Hello Kitty's face.

The 24-hour themed cafe located in the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 will also be bringing back their traditional baked mooncakes.

Over The Moon is filled with a salted egg yolk enveloped in smooth lotus seed paste and lotus seeds. The classic mooncake will be wrapped in a golden brown baked pastry skin.

Early bird customers can get any of the mooncake varieties for $29.80 for a box of two from Aug 15 to Sept 7. The price will be $33.80 for a box of two from Sept 8 to Sept 24.

The mooncakes can be eaten at the cafe or taken home to share. The prices do not include service charge and Goods and Services Tax (GST) for dine-in customers.

Takeaway orders will be packaged in a special white and gold Hello Kitty Secret Treasure Box featuring a floral design.